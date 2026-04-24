Heating Season Ends, Sofia District Heating Begins to Phase Out as of April 27

Sofia district heating company announced that it will begin a phased turn off of heating services from 27 April 2026 due to sustained warmer weather and forecasts of higher average daily temperatures.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, temperatures are expected to continue rising until the end of next week and to approach seasonal norms.

Residents in apartment buildings who wish the heating season to continue may submit a request accompanied by a decision from the general meeting of the building’s owners. The same option is available to commercial premises, kindergartens, schools and hospitals.

Companies responsible for heat metering and billing allocation have already been notified and are ready to begin the reporting campaign for the 2025–2026 season. Schedules will be provided to customers by the respective metering companies.

For customers serviced by Sofia District Heating company as their heat metering provider, meter readings will begin on 5 May 2026. Specific dates for each building will be published after 27 April.

The company has reminded customers that access should be provided to all apartments, including those where radiators are not being used or have been removed. This is necessary to ensure that balancing bills are prepared accurately and on time.

If access cannot be provided on the two announced free dates, customers may request an additional visit for a fee, according to the tariff of the respective heat metering company.