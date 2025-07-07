Heatwave Sees Record Temperatures: 40.5°C in the Shade Measured in Ruse

A maximum temperature of 40.5°C in the shade was recorded today at 3:00 PM in the city of Ruse, according to the local hydrometeorological station.

This sets a new heat record for July 7, surpassing the previous highest temperature of 40.0°C, registered in 1988. The coldest temperature on this date was 13.5°C, recorded in 1984.

Even at 9:00 AM, temperatures had already risen above 28°C, and by midday, the thermometer read 37°C in the shade, though the felt temperature was significantly higher.

Dr. Ivanka Marinova, head of the city’s emergency medical service, reported that several calls for medical assistance were received from residents feeling unwell due to the heat, primarily elderly individuals.

Doctors strongly advise avoiding outdoor activity between 11:00 AM and 7:00 PM. In response to the extreme temperatures, sprinkler trucks are being used to spray water on public squares, the main pedestrian street, and major boulevards to help cool the city down.