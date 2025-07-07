БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Започва делото за смъртта на Сияна, баща ѝ е категоричен,...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
ЕС дава финално "да" на България за влизане в...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

 

Heatwave Sees Record Temperatures: 40.5°C in the Shade Measured in Ruse

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
EN
Запази
405 градуса сянка измериха русе
Снимка: Archive/BTA

A maximum temperature of 40.5°C in the shade was recorded today at 3:00 PM in the city of Ruse, according to the local hydrometeorological station.

This sets a new heat record for July 7, surpassing the previous highest temperature of 40.0°C, registered in 1988. The coldest temperature on this date was 13.5°C, recorded in 1984.

Even at 9:00 AM, temperatures had already risen above 28°C, and by midday, the thermometer read 37°C in the shade, though the felt temperature was significantly higher.

Dr. Ivanka Marinova, head of the city’s emergency medical service, reported that several calls for medical assistance were received from residents feeling unwell due to the heat, primarily elderly individuals.

Doctors strongly advise avoiding outdoor activity between 11:00 AM and 7:00 PM. In response to the extreme temperatures, sprinkler trucks are being used to spray water on public squares, the main pedestrian street, and major boulevards to help cool the city down.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество фентанил
1
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Руски министър се самоуби, часове след като беше уволнен от Путин
3
Руски министър се самоуби, часове след като беше уволнен от Путин
Продължава делото срещу актьора Димо Алексиев, съдът заседава утре
4
Продължава делото срещу актьора Димо Алексиев, съдът заседава утре
Тъжен край за Григор Димитров след най-силния му мач на Уимбълдън
5
Тъжен край за Григор Димитров след най-силния му мач на Уимбълдън
39-годишен рани с нож полицай в Харманли при опит да бъде задържан
6
39-годишен рани с нож полицай в Харманли при опит да бъде задържан

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и цялото ни общество
2
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и...
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
3
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато крадат колата му
4
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато...
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
5
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
Присъда за рапъра Шон "Диди" Комбс
6
Присъда за рапъра Шон "Диди" Комбс

More from: EN

Temperatures in Bulgaria Forecast to Be between 38°C and 41°C on July 8, But with Hope for a Cooldown
Temperatures in Bulgaria Forecast to Be between 38°C and 41°C on July 8, But with Hope for a Cooldown
Exhibition 'On the Waves of the Black Sea through the Ages' Opens at UNESCO HQ in Paris (see pics) Exhibition 'On the Waves of the Black Sea through the Ages' Opens at UNESCO HQ in Paris (see pics)
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Underwater Archaeology and Cultural Riches of Bulgaria in the Focus of UNESCO Session Underwater Archaeology and Cultural Riches of Bulgaria in the Focus of UNESCO Session
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
President Radev: Bulgaria Highly Values Qatar’s Contribution to the Release of 'Galaxy Leade' Crew President Radev: Bulgaria Highly Values Qatar’s Contribution to the Release of 'Galaxy Leade' Crew
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Before the Final Vote on Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession - Will There Be Any Surprises? Before the Final Vote on Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession - Will There Be Any Surprises?
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
PM Zhelyazkov Expects No Surprises in Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession, Calls for Unity PM Zhelyazkov Expects No Surprises in Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession, Calls for Unity
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.

Водещи новини

ЕС дава финално "да" на България за влизане в еврозоната
ЕС дава финално "да" на България за влизане в еврозоната
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Започва делото за смъртта на Сияна, баща ѝ е категоричен, че шофьорът на тира няма да се признае за виновен Започва делото за смъртта на Сияна, баща ѝ е категоричен, че шофьорът на тира няма да се признае за виновен
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
От днес НЗОК заплаща два антибиотика за домашно лечение на деца От днес НЗОК заплаща два антибиотика за домашно лечение на деца
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Бенямин Нетаняху номинира Доналд Тръмп за Нобелова награда за мир Бенямин Нетаняху номинира Доналд Тръмп за Нобелова награда за мир
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
Стефан Бакалов: Фентанилът е 70 пъти по-мощен от хероина
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Продължава гасенето на пожара в село Палатово
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Държавна визита с пищност: Великобритания посреща Еманюел Макрон
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
По света
Мариан Бачев за сесията на ЮНЕСКО: Щеше да излезе 3 или 4 пъти...
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Политика
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ