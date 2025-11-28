БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Heavy Rain Continues in South-Western Bulgaria, Flooding Homes and Infrastructure

Heavy rainfall persists across south-west Bulgaria. Yesterday, the train station in the village of General Todorov, Petrich region, was flooded, and several local streams overflowed, causing flooding in parts of the village.

“We will only now begin assessing the damage. The full extent is still unclear as more rain is expected,” village mayor, Stanislav Stankov, told the programme 'The Day Begins' on November 28.

He described yesterday’s situation as critical.

“We were lucky the rain stopped, giving us time to react. The municipality provided an excavator, which remained on site all day. One stream had become blocked because people were dumping rubbish there. Yesterday’s work focused on reinforcing structures to prepare for the next rains. The station itself has not suffered any damage,” Stankov added.

He confirmed that the station continues to operate normally.

