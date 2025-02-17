НОВИНИ
Heavy snow in Ruse region causes traffic chaos

транспортен хаос предизвика обилният сняг русенска област
Снимка: BGNES
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:15, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The heavy snowfall in the region of Ruse, Northern Bulgaria, caused transport chaos on February 17. Traffic of lorries weighing more than 12 tonnes was temporarily suspended between Ruse and Byala. After the section was cleared, the road was reopened.

The snow cover in the Ruse region is between 10 and 15 centimeters, which has paralyzed traffic in some areas. Traffic jams and frustrated drivers were reported last night in the vicinity of the "Danube Bridge." The situation has been brought under control for now, and trucks are being allowed through in stages. There were also traffic jams on the Ruse-Byala road.

There was a temporary power outage during the night in several villages, but there are no reports of settlements without electricity, water, or communications at the moment. Thirty snow ploughs are clearing the national road network. Despite this, drivers are dissatisfied with the work of the snow removal companies:

"Less than 5 cm of snow, the road underneath is ice. Did it not occur to anyone to throw a bit of salt or sand a few days before? So the snow could fall on sanded roads."

"I hope there are no further delays ahead. Looking at my colleagues, they’ve been here for quite a while, probably since around 8:00 a.m. Yes, I'm prepared with winter tires, we have everything, chains."

"We're not waiting much, it's normal! It's winter! With new winter tires, chains. Winter is nice! Let's enjoy it."

Daniel Mitov - Minister of Interior: "This morning, the Prime Minister ordered the Ministry of Interior to begin checks on the roads, particularly regarding trucks with worn-out tires, which are causing problems. The Ministry of Interior is actively engaged in this, conducting checks, and fines will be issued. This is in the interest of citizens and people in terms of road safety."

The snowfall in the Ruse region has almost stopped, but temperatures remain low.

