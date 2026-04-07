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Heavy Traffic Expected: Over 190,000 Vehicles Set to Leave Sofia Ahead of Easter

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Чете се за: 07:12 мин.
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In the days around the holiday , traffic of trucks weighing over 12 tonnes will be restricted on the motorways "Trakia", "Hemus" and "Struma"

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Heavy traffic is expected on the main exit routes from Sofia in the days leading up to Easter, with around 191,000 vehicles forecast to leave the capital.

About 130,000 vehicles are expected to head toward the major motorways Trakia Motorway, Hemus Motorway and Struma Motorway. The busiest route will likely be the Trakia Motorway, with an estimated 62,000 vehicles, followed by Hemus with over 35,000 and Struma with around 32,000.

The most intense traffic is expected in the afternoon and evening hours in the days immediately before the holiday, when flow could reach up to 4,000 vehicles per hour.

The Road Infrastructure Agency advises drivers to plan their trips outside peak hours, if possible to travel earlier or later in the day, check road conditions in advance, and drive with extra caution to avoid congestion and ensure safer travel.

In view of the expected heavy traffic during the holiday period, the movement of heavy goods vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes will be temporarily restricted on the busiest road routes — the Trakia Motorway, the Hemus Motorway, in the section from the exit of Sofia (at kilometre 0) to the junction at the roundabout with Road I-4 (kilometre 87), the Struma Motorway, and Road I-1 in the section from the Simitli junction (kilometre 376) to the Kresna junction on the Struma Motorway (kilometre 402). The aim is to facilitate travel, improve road safety, and reduce the risk of traffic accidents caused by improper overtaking and the formation of queues of heavy goods vehicles amid increased traffic.

On the last working day — 9 April (Thursday), between 15:00 and 20:00, the traffic of heavy goods vehicles leaving Sofia will be restricted.

On the first holiday — 10 April (Friday), from 09:00 to 14:00, the traffic of vehicles over 12 tonnes departing the capital will again be restricted.

On the final holiday — 13 April (Monday), from 12:00 to 20:00, the traffic of heavy goods vehicles travelling towards Sofia will be restricted.

The restriction does not apply to motor vehicles over 12 tonnes that are engaged in the public transport of passengers, nor to motor vehicles carrying dangerous goods, live animals, perishable foodstuffs and temperature-controlled cargo, as well as specialised rendering vehicles travelling on the Hemus Motorway, the Struma Motorway, and on the section of Road I-1 in the Blagoevgrad region.

On the Trakia Motorway, the restriction does not apply to motor vehicles engaged in the public transport of passengers. Also on the Trakia Motorway, for those travelling in the direction of Sofia, the restriction does not apply to motor vehicles carrying dangerous goods in the section from the Ihtiman junction (kilometre 34) to the Vakarel junction (kilometre 23).

In another section with expected heavy traffic — Road I-1 in the area of Simitli — reversible traffic will be introduced during the holiday period to facilitate travel. This measure will enhance the safety of travellers heading towards Bansko and other tourist resorts in the region.

From 12.00 on Thursday, April 9, until 16.00 on Saturday, April 11, traffic in the direction of Kulata will be in two lanes, while traffic to Sofia will be in one lane.

On 12 April (Sunday) and 13 April (Monday) two lanes will be provided for vehicles travelling towards Sofia and one lane in the direction of Kulata. The traffic volume in the area is continuously monitored and if necessary reversing traffic may be introduced on other weekends.

When passing through the town of Kresna from 12.00 on 9 April (Thursday) until 12.00 on 14 April, left turns will be restricted at the intersection of the I-1 road with ul. "Tsar Boris III" in the town. This will facilitate travel and increase traffic safety in the city. The traffic light in the city operates with an "on demand" button and people wishing to cross the road at the crosswalk can do so after waiting for the appropriate signal. During the restriction on peak days and times, drivers of HGVs over 12 tonnes may use sections of the national road network as alternative routes, subject to the permanent traffic organisation in place for them.

The Road Agency appeals to drivers to drive carefully, obey traffic rules and the speed limit, and not to undertake risky overtakes which endanger the safety of all other travellers. Do not use emergency lanes on motorways to move faster in heavy traffic. This prevents the passage of vehicles with special traffic regimes in the event of an accident.

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