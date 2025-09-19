БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Hemus Motorway Repairs Grind Sofia Traffic to a Halt — Queues Stretch over 10 km

Thousands of cars try to get out of the capital for the upcoming long weekend

Due to roadworks between the 0th and 8th kilometre of Hemus Motorway, inbound traffic to Sofia has been diverted into the carriageway towards Varna, creating two-way traffic.

This diversion has caused a massive tailback at the exit from the capital.

Thousands of vehicles are attempting to leave Sofia for the upcoming long weekend, but the motorway bottleneck is so severe that it has paralysed traffic along Botevgradsko Shose Boulevard and partially on both the Northern and Eastern Speed Tangents.

The queue now stretches over 10 kilometres, with an average speed of just 3 km/h.

