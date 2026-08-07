Hot and Mostly Sunny Weather to Continue, With Afternoon Thunderstorms Expected in Parts of Bulgaria

Overnight, the weather will remain clear and almost calm, while Saturday will be mostly sunny, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

During the afternoon, the atmosphere will become increasingly unstable across much of the country. Cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop, bringing short-lived showers and thunderstorms to some areas, mainly in western, northern and the far eastern parts of Bulgaria. Hail is also possible. Winds will be light to moderate from the north-north-east.

Hot weather will persist, with maximum temperatures ranging between 33°C and 38°C, reaching around 33°C in Sofia.

Black Sea Coast

The morning will be sunny, but cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop during the afternoon, bringing showers and thunderstorms to many areas.

A moderate northerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will range between 29°C and 32°C. Sea water temperatures will be 25°C to 26°C, with sea conditions of 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.

Mountains

The morning will be mostly sunny. Around and after midday, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop, with many areas expected to see brief showers and thunderstorms.

A moderate northerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be around 27°C at 1,200 metres and around 19°C at 2,000 metres.

Atmospheric pressure will remain slightly below the average for August.

Sunday will bring spells of sunshine, but cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop. Brief showers accompanied by thunderstorms are expected in some areas—before midday in north-western Bulgaria and later in the day over the mountains and in eastern parts of the country.

Monday will be mostly sunny. During the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop over the mountains, where isolated brief showers cannot be ruled out. Winds will be light, becoming moderate from the north-north-east in eastern Bulgaria. Temperatures will fall slightly, with daytime highs ranging between 30°C and 35°C.