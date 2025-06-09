БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
“Houses of Horror” Illegal Care Homes in Yagoda Village – Who Is Behind the “Rooms for Rent” Scheme?

There is a sixth detainee in the case

Sixth detainee for the abuse of elderly people in the "Houses of Horrors" in the village of Yagoda in Stara Zagora.

A man who had been declared nationally wanted was arrested late last night, the District Prosecutor of Stara Zagora, Tanya Dimitrova, confirmed to the national broadcaster “Around the World and at Home”. She also confirmed that the National Revenue Agency (NRA) has launched investigations into the companies involved for potential tax crimes.

Beaten, Humiliated, Malnourished: Firsthand Account from Residents of the 'House of Horrors' Illegal Care Homes

The two registered owners of the company that rented out “rooms” each hold additional business entities. One is the proprietor of a pawn shop, and the other operates in the construction industry.

The sixth detainee is 62-year-old Valentin Zhelev. The employees in the homes called him "the boss" or "the chief". On his behalf, advertisements were placed on various websites to recruit workers for nursing homes.

Tanya Dimitrova, district prosecutor of Stara Zagora: "Late yesterday evening he was identified and detained for 24 hours. Today he is to be charged and remanded in custody."

    Authorities consider Zhelev to be the de facto, or “shadow owner” of the care home in Yagoda. He is also the father of another detainee, 37-year-old Mariyan Zhelev, who is a business partner in the firm “Home for the Elderly VIK” along with 36-year-old Dimitar Dimitrov—also under arrest.

    The company in question held a valid license to provide social care services until the end of last year.

    Tanya Dimitrova, district prosecutor of Stara Zagora: "At the beginning of 2025, the operator submitted a request to relinquish the license for providing this social service. Ownership was then transferred, and the operation was reclassified as ‘room rentals.’"

    Subsequently, Mariyan and Dimitar registered a new company: JLS 2025 Ltd., whose main activity is leasing and subleasing residential and commercial properties. This new company became the tenant of the original one, creating the illusion of separation. The elderly residents, however, remained housed under essentially the same conditions, no longer in a care facility but in rooms for rent.

    Tanya Dimitrova, district prosecutor of Stara Zagora: "They own the properties and provided the main logistical support at the sites—food supply, general provisions, and organisational oversight."

    The new company was founded in March. Former care aides were rehired under the new company—but under the title of chambermaids. These three women have also been arrested. Two had worked as paramedics at the Emergency Medical Centre in Stara Zagora; the third is a resident of Yagoda.

    Tanya Dimitrova, Stara Zagora district prosecutor: "These were the individuals providing what I call ‘anti-care’ to the elderly. They served them, they gave them medicine, they tied them to their beds. There has been physical abuse by them, exercised against the persons, and so on."

    68-year-old Dinka Angelova was identified as the head aide, and since March, the head maid. Former colleagues from Emergency Services, speaking anonymously, reported that she was known for heavy drinking and aggression while under the influence of alcohol.

    Residents have testified that Angelova was the one who most frequently assaulted them.

    Tanya Dimitrova:
    "One man tried to escape, was caught, and severely beaten. He testified, ‘I was beaten unconscious’—by the same suspects. These individuals lived in extremely poor conditions, subjected to both physical and mental abuse."

    Nine of the residents from the “rented rooms” have been transferred to a psychiatric hospital in Radnevo, and eight to the hospital in Stara Zagora.

    Tanya Dimitrova:
    "Two were in critical condition and required urgent treatment, including surgery."

    Two women underwent emergency surgeries that resulted in partial foot amputations due to untreated wounds that had developed into gangrene. Most of the residents were malnourished—receiving just two dry sandwiches a day, along with some boiled rice and a small amount of milk.

    The partners, Marian Zhelev and Dimitar Dimitrov, had several other companies with different activities. Zhelev is mainly engaged in housing construction.

    Dimitrov owns a pawn shop and is involved in several companies within the retail sector.

    "The National Revenue Agency has initiated a financial investigation. We will request their findings in order to analyze the situation in conjunction with the rest of the evidence and assess the grounds for criminal liability."

    A tax audit is also underway for Valentin Zhelev, the alleged “chief” of the operation.

