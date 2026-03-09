“I’m Ashamed of My Salary”: Employees of 'Bulgarian Posts' Across the Country Staged a Protest

Employees of Bulgarian Posts on March 9 staged protests across the country, calling for a minimum 5% salary increase. The rally was organised by the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB).

The protests coincided with pension payments for March. Initially, authorities announced that pension disbursements would be suspended due to the demonstrations, but following multiple reports from pensioners and institutions, the decision was revised, and payments are being made without disruption.

Within 15 to 30 minutes, employees of Bulgarian Posts across the country gathered outside branches to voice their frustration over low wages, emphasising that their work is not adequately compensated.

Daniela, who has been with the system for over 30 years, spoke openly about her situation:

“Our salary is completely insufficient to live on in today’s times. I love my profession, but I am ashamed of my pay.”

Vladyslava Georgieva:“Almost all our mail carriers and cashiers work in extreme heat and cold, out on the streets delivering mail, yet receive only the minimum wage. Nobody wants to join under these low pay conditions, and our workforce is ageing due to the inadequate salaries.”

Protesters gathered on the day of March pension disbursements, demanding a minimum 5% salary increase.

Sabina Lazarova, Chair of the Communications Trade Union Federation within CITUB, explained:

“Around 80% of employees earn the minimum wage. Our main demand, presented last week, is that the extended budget provides a 5% salary increase for staff retroactive from 1 January.”

To prevent tension among pensioners, the CITUB-organised protest at Bulgarian Posts branches was limited to a short duration rather than the whole day.

Dimcho, one of the first to arrive for his pension, expressed understanding despite the delay:

“We’re waiting for our money, my pension… The staff are right, look what happened, we switched to the euro. We’ll wait, no problem, I only collect it from the post office anyway.”

In Plovdiv, employees paused work for half an hour.

Elena Kabakova explained: “With these salaries during the two difficult months of January and February, people couldn’t even pay their electricity bills due to higher charges. That’s why we decided today to make sure someone hears us.”

“Fair Pay” banners were raised as Bulgarian Posts staff protested in Burgas.

- Below the minimum wage is not normal, we have children, loans...

Dimitar Voykov, Chair of the Regional Council of CITUB at Bulgarian Posts – Burgas, highlighted the scale of responsibilities:

“In post offices without bank branches, 250 million lev were processed in January and February alone. All this money went through our employees, yet it is not normal for them to receive only the minimum wage.”

Yordanka Vasileva expressed concern over the delays caused by the Bulgarian Posts protest: “We can’t stand outside for hours, and neither can these people. We’re upset, but what can we do? There’s no alternative. Everyone waits, everyone relies on this pension.”

When asked by BNT how long he had been waiting, Lyubomir Kotsev replied:

“Since 7:30 this morning. Now, while the others go through, we’ll wait another 2–3 hours. Neither the pensions are proper pensions, nor the salaries are proper salaries.”

photos by BTA, BNT

Staff of Bulgarian Posts also gathered outside the main post office building in Varna to protest working conditions and salaries.

Velichka Dimitrova described the challenges faced by staff:

“Our salary is below €500. We handle heavy parcels under tough conditions, most of us are women, and the facilities haven’t been updated. It’s stressful, and it’s hard to get by.”

The union expressed hope for a meeting and dialogue with the relevant authorities to address the employees’ concerns.