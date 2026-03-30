In Kyiv, Andrey Gyurov Held Talks with Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yuliia Svyrydenko

The Bulgarian caretaker Prime Minister, Andrey Gyurov, on March 30 held talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, during which key issues relating to bilateral relations, security in the Black Sea region, and future cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

Mr Gyurov is on a visit to Kyiv, leading a delegation of five ministers from the caretaker cabinet. Earlier in the day, he laid wreaths at the Wall of Remembrance for those who have fallen defending Ukraine. The Bulgarian delegation also visited a residential building destroyed in drone strikes carried out by Russia.

At the beginning of the meeting, Svyrydenko expressed gratitude to Bulgaria for its support to Ukraine amid what she described as the ongoing fifth year of armed aggression.

“We appreciate the military-technical and energy assistance provided, the support for our citizens who were forced to leave the country, as well as initiatives to support Ukrainian children,” she said.

Following the talks, the two sides adopted a joint statement, with a roadmap of specific steps for the development of the partnership to be drawn up.

“Our focus was on the most important security issues, particularly in the Black Sea region, strengthening defence capabilities, cooperation in energy and transport, and involving Bulgaria in Ukraine’s reconstruction projects,” Svyrydenko said.

Key topics included security in the Black Sea region, strengthening defence capabilities, and expanding cooperation in energy and transport. Special attention was given to opportunities for Bulgaria to join the reconstruction projects in Ukraine.

Svyrydenko noted that both countries have significant experience in nuclear energy, and discussions also covered the development of alternative energy routes in Europe, including the vertical gas corridor and the Trans-Balkan route.

She also highlighted the importance of advancing transport cooperation, welcoming progress on establishing a rail link between Ukraine, Bulgaria and Romania. This cooperation, she said, has considerable potential for the development of transport corridors at both regional and European level.

The Ukrainian side expressed interest in attracting Bulgarian companies in the reconstruction process, especially in the Odessa region where a significant Bulgarian community lives.

"From support, we should move to real action,” were the first words of the Bulgarian caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov after his meeting with the Ukrainian PM.

Bulgarian caretaker Prime Minister is on a visit in Kyiv, where he is also expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of the Bulgarian community. Ukraine is the first country he has chosen to visit within the framework of bilateral relations, marking the first visit by a Bulgarian caretaker Prime Minister to Kyiv since the start of the war more than four years ago.