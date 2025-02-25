НОВИНИ
Increasing Number of Young Doctors Choose to Stay and Work in Bulgaria

все повече млади лекари избират развиват българия
Снимка: The image is illustrative
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:35, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Слушай новините днес

The number of young doctors who wish to continue their professional careers in Bulgaria is on the rise. 74% of the latest graduates of Sofia Medical University have expressed their intention to stay and work in the country.

The most sought-after specialty is again "Pediatrics," while the least interest is seen in emergency medicine.

For Dr. Nia Chakurova and Dr. Lyubomir Gaydarski, who won the "Golden Hippocrates" award, medicine is a fulfilled dream and calling to help others. Neither of them comes from a family of doctors, but they never hesitated for a moment in choosing medicine as their career path.

"One has to make many sacrifices to reach the moment of taking the Hippocratic oath and starting their true path of development," says Dr. Gaydarski.

"The responsibility we must now bear as doctors is much greater," notes Dr. Chakurova.

