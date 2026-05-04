БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Свлачището на пътя между Пампорово и Смолян никога не е...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Премиерът Гюров: Оставяме около 2 млрд. евро повече в...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова ще проведе утре консултации с...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

International Firefighters’ Day: Firefighters in Bulgaria Call for Changes to Working Conditions and Legislation

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
EN
Запази
Снимка: BTA/archive

Firefighters celebrate their professional holiday today. Ceremonies across the country also honour the memory of firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

On 4 May, firefighters are also calling for better working conditions and modern equipment.

Firefighters in Bulgaria are not sufficiently protected, despite recognition by the World Health Organisation that their profession carries carcinogenic risks. They are therefore pressing for urgent changes to working conditions.

Simona Popova, Deputy Chair of the Management Board of the Trade Union Federation of Employees in the Ministry of Interior: “Provision of sufficient and high-quality personal protective equipment. We are calling for adequate medical monitoring and prevention.”

According to trade unions, Bulgaria lacks legislation under which firefighters’ illnesses are automatically recognised as occupational diseases. As a result, each employee is required to prove the link between their health problems and their work.

Commissioner Boyan Kondourov, Director of the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection in Blagoevgrad: “Firefighters’ work on the ground is directly associated with risks to life and exposure to what can rightly be described as a highly hazardous working environment. In this context, we are continuously working to improve their working conditions, and I believe we are making progress.”

New equipment is already being delivered under European programmes.

Commissioner Kondourov added: “Under the Environment Programme, 2,400 protective hoods have been delivered for firefighters, along with additional personal protective equipment. We are also expecting the delivery of breathing apparatus for use in frontline operations.”

However, firefighters stress that alongside new equipment, clear rules to safeguard their health are also essential.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

БНТ излъчва Giro d'Italia с исторически старт от България
1
БНТ излъчва Giro d'Italia с исторически старт от България
Жълт код: Отново опасност от слани, през деня в София температурите ще се повишат до 17°
2
Жълт код: Отново опасност от слани, през деня в София температурите...
Над София ще се изпълняват тренировъчни полети във връзка с подготовката за отбелязване на Деня на храбростта
3
Над София ще се изпълняват тренировъчни полети във връзка с...
„Триумфът на въображението“: Над 300 творби на Салвадор Дали в Перник
4
„Триумфът на въображението“: Над 300 творби на Салвадор...
Николай Денков: Искаме да правим национална партия, но трябва да влезем в малките населени места
5
Николай Денков: Искаме да правим национална партия, но трябва да...
Президентът Илияна Йотова ще проведе утре консултации с парламентарните групи в 52-рото Народно събрание
6
Президентът Илияна Йотова ще проведе утре консултации с...

Най-четени

Трагедия на пътя: Петима души загинаха при тежка катастрофа край Ботевград
1
Трагедия на пътя: Петима души загинаха при тежка катастрофа край...
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково (СНИМКИ)
2
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково...
Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията на българските авиокомпании
3
Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията...
Коя е Михаела Доцова?
4
Коя е Михаела Доцова?
Кой е 241-вият депутат в новия парламент?
5
Кой е 241-вият депутат в новия парламент?
Българка от фалирала авиокомпания в САЩ: Билетите ще поскъпнат драстично, пътуването на обикновените хора ще стане почти невъзможно
6
Българка от фалирала авиокомпания в САЩ: Билетите ще поскъпнат...

More from: Bulgaria

16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed a Peer in Veliko Tarnovo
16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed a Peer in Veliko Tarnovo
Dead Dolphins Found along the Black Sea Coast near Varna and Sunny Beach, Regional Environmental Inspectorates Notified Dead Dolphins Found along the Black Sea Coast near Varna and Sunny Beach, Regional Environmental Inspectorates Notified
Чете се за: 06:52 мин.
Landslide near Pamporovo: The Terrain Continues to Slide Landslide near Pamporovo: The Terrain Continues to Slide
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
Around 75,000 Vehicles Expected to Leave Sofia Ahead of St George’s Day - May 6 Around 75,000 Vehicles Expected to Leave Sofia Ahead of St George’s Day - May 6
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
President Iotova: Bulgaria Is a Driving Force in European Connectivity and a Key Bridge between Europe, Asia and the Middle East President Iotova: Bulgaria Is a Driving Force in European Connectivity and a Key Bridge between Europe, Asia and the Middle East
Чете се за: 07:07 мин.
State of Emergency Declared in Kyustendil Due to Frost Damage State of Emergency Declared in Kyustendil Due to Frost Damage
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Путин обяви примирие с Украйна за 8 и 9 май
Путин обяви примирие с Украйна за 8 и 9 май
Чете се за: 00:07 мин.
По света
Новата власт: Кой ще влезе в редовния кабинет? Новата власт: Кой ще влезе в редовния кабинет?
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Хасърджиев излиза на свобода срещу 60 000 евро Хасърджиев излиза на свобода срещу 60 000 евро
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Свлачището край Пампорово: Теренът продължава да се свлича Свлачището край Пампорово: Теренът продължава да се свлича
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
У нас
Кола се вряза в хора в Лайпциг - двама души са загинали
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
По света
"Проект свобода": Тръмп иска да изведе блокираните в...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
По света
Български евродепутати: Компромисите на докладчика за РСМ създават...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
По света
Първа репетиция на DARA: България открива втория полуфинал на...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ