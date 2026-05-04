International Firefighters’ Day: Firefighters in Bulgaria Call for Changes to Working Conditions and Legislation

Firefighters celebrate their professional holiday today. Ceremonies across the country also honour the memory of firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

On 4 May, firefighters are also calling for better working conditions and modern equipment.

Firefighters in Bulgaria are not sufficiently protected, despite recognition by the World Health Organisation that their profession carries carcinogenic risks. They are therefore pressing for urgent changes to working conditions.

Simona Popova, Deputy Chair of the Management Board of the Trade Union Federation of Employees in the Ministry of Interior: “Provision of sufficient and high-quality personal protective equipment. We are calling for adequate medical monitoring and prevention.”

According to trade unions, Bulgaria lacks legislation under which firefighters’ illnesses are automatically recognised as occupational diseases. As a result, each employee is required to prove the link between their health problems and their work.

Commissioner Boyan Kondourov, Director of the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection in Blagoevgrad: “Firefighters’ work on the ground is directly associated with risks to life and exposure to what can rightly be described as a highly hazardous working environment. In this context, we are continuously working to improve their working conditions, and I believe we are making progress.”

New equipment is already being delivered under European programmes.

Commissioner Kondourov added: “Under the Environment Programme, 2,400 protective hoods have been delivered for firefighters, along with additional personal protective equipment. We are also expecting the delivery of breathing apparatus for use in frontline operations.”

However, firefighters stress that alongside new equipment, clear rules to safeguard their health are also essential.