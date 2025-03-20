БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Орлин Колев беше избран за конституционен съдия
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
Премиерът Желязков настоя да се изясни случая с...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Увеличиха присъдите на близнаците Динкови от 3 на 4 г....
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
ЕП иска бързо разследване и наказания за насилието над...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции,...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Васил Терзиев съобщи за саботажи от МОСВ и МВР за...
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Синдикати подаряват лупи на депутатите, БНТ настоява за...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

International investigation has uncovered financial transactions linked to antiquities leading to former gambling businessman Vasil Bozhkov

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
EN
Запази

The businessman is trying to get his antiques back by appealing the confiscation in court

делото васил божков отново успя

American, European, and Bulgarian authorities are investigating financial transactions linked to antiquities, which lead to Bulgarian businessman Vasil Bozhkov, BNT News learned. A meeting is planned to take place by the end of the month in a country outside the European Union, where the ownership of Bozhkov’s antique collection, seized by the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office in early 2020, will be discussed. This seizure occurred when investigations against Bozhkov began, and he temporarily relocated to Dubai.

Foreign authorities have detected three transactions totaling 5 million dollars made between December 29-31, 2020. The money was transferred from a fund linked to the 50-year-old billionaire and financial broker Andrew Budzhinski, an Australian national known for his connections with Russian oligarchs, who resides in the United Arab Emirates. The recipient of the funds was listed as Vasil Bozhkov. As a result, authorities have started investigating the connections between Budzhinski and Bozhkov in the field of antiquities trade, including the conduct of sham auctions aimed at money laundering. It is believed that antique items from Bozhkov’s collection are currently located in the United States. Bozhkov claims that his collection of antiques was illegally seized and has been held by the Prosecutor's Office for five years. The businessman is trying to get his antiques back by appealing the confiscation in court.

In 2021, Vasil Bozhkov was included in the U.S. sanctions list under the global Magnitsky Act. In Bulgaria, he faces criminal charges—one for failing to pay fees related to gambling and another related to ordering murders and other crimes.

The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office has neither confirmed nor denied that they will participate in a meeting with US and European authorities in the coming days related to the businessman.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с антични предмети, водещи към Васил Божков
1
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с...
Българска следа в досиетата "Кенеди" - можело ли е да бъде предотвратено убийството на президента?
2
Българска следа в досиетата "Кенеди" - можело ли е да...
Българин, работещ в ООН, загина в Газа
3
Българин, работещ в ООН, загина в Газа
Гледайте България - Република Ирландия на живо по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
4
Гледайте България - Република Ирландия на живо по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
НА ЖИВО: Депутатите ще гласуват окончателно закона за държавния бюджет днес
5
НА ЖИВО: Депутатите ще гласуват окончателно закона за държавния...
МВнР: Избягвайте Истанбул до 23 март
6
МВнР: Избягвайте Истанбул до 23 март

Най-четени

51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
1
51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
Путин се съгласи на примирие с Украйна - какви са условията
2
Путин се съгласи на примирие с Украйна - какви са условията
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на концерта в дискотеката в Кочани
3
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на...
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани, прогнозата на лекарите е добра
4
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани,...
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10 депутати, мнозинство на ръба със 121
5
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10...
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни
6
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни

More from: Bulgaria

PM Zhelyazkov insisted on clarifying the case of the Bulgarian national working for UN who was killed in Gaza
PM Zhelyazkov insisted on clarifying the case of the Bulgarian national working for UN who was killed in Gaza
Protest of CITUB trade union in front of the Parliament for higher wages in a number of sectors Protest of CITUB trade union in front of the Parliament for higher wages in a number of sectors
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Bulgarian connection in the Kennedy files - could the assassination of the President have been prevented? Bulgarian connection in the Kennedy files - could the assassination of the President have been prevented?
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
World Cat Show takes place in Varna World Cat Show takes place in Varna
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
A Bulgarian working for the UN died in Gaza A Bulgarian working for the UN died in Gaza
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Over 600 people in Bulgaria donated blood in one day for the injured from the North Macedonia nightclub fire Over 600 people in Bulgaria donated blood in one day for the injured from the North Macedonia nightclub fire
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ