International Sailing Regatta 'Cor Caroli" Begins in Bulgaria's Varna (VIDEO)

от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
EN
Снимка: BNT

Thirty-three crews have set off in the jubilee 25th edition of the “Cor Caroli” regatta for keel yachts. The spectacular competition is dedicated to Captain Georgi Georgiev, who completed the first Bulgarian solo circumnavigation of the globe in 1976–1977.

The racing section of the regatta began with “upwind and downwind” legs in Varna Bay. The crews enjoyed favourable wind conditions but had to contend with large waves, with risky manoeuvres starting right from the outset of the first race.

The competition continues on Saturday with a leg from Varna to Balchik, followed on Sunday by racing from Varna to Sveti Vlas. The regatta will conclude on Monday in Burgas.

To mark the Day of Varna,August 15, demonstration dragon boat races were held in the waters of the Sea Station, featuring professional coaches and children training in canoeing, kayaking, and rowing.

