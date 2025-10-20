БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Is Climate the Only Cause of Natural Disasters?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
EN
Запази

Artificial intelligence could help fight fires

Is climate change the only cause of natural disasters? How are wildfires and floods connected, and how artificial intelligence, developed by a young Bulgarian researcher, could help fight fires? Borislava Aleksova explains in our series: “Climate: The Hot Truth.”

This year, Bulgaria recorded 28,000 wildfires and tens of thousands of hectares were devastated in just a few months.

Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov:
“This year the fire season started slightly earlier – at the end of June – and practically continued until the end of September. Essentially, we had a significant number of incidents almost every day.”

Over 90% of fires are caused by human activity, either through negligence or intent. However, climate change amplifies their spread.

Assoc. Prof. Liliya Bocheva, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH):
“Last summer was one of the hottest, perhaps not as hot as last year, but June and July were among the driest summers in the past 50 years.”

Chief Commissioner Dzhartov:
“We had almost no rainfall during these three months, combined with dense vegetation. Unmaintained yards and areas near settlements, along with strong winds, worsened the situation. Colleagues in other countries are experimenting with using animals, such as goats, to reduce leaf litter, which influences how fires develop.”
Interestingly, wildfires are also linked to subsequent flooding.

Chief Commissioner Dzhartov:
“Burnt vegetation can no longer retain water from rainfall in the same way that live plants can.”

Assoc. Prof. Bocheva:
“Often, monthly rainfall totals occur over just a day or two. In such a short period, the water rarely fills rivers or reservoirs, but instead creates conditions for new disasters.”

During major floods on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast, the village of Kosti recorded the highest rainfall ever measured in the country. Yet, climate alone is not to blame for all disaster impacts.

Chief Commissioner Dzhartov:
“In places like Elenite, a tidal surge caused severe damage. Without human intervention, the consequences would likely not have been so severe, even though rainfall totals were significant.”

While climate cannot be controlled, the effects of disasters can be mitigated by reducing conditions that promote fires and floods.

New technologies are joining the fight against disasters. An AI-based application using neural networks can recognise fire patterns in images and provide real-time warnings.

Lyubena Nacheva-Grigorova, Assistant, University of Telecommunications and Post:
“The application works with spatial data from natural disasters, specifically forest fires. It processes data from satellites, such as Sentinel missions, and even drones, in real time.”

This technology allows emerging fires to be detected and contained promptly, potentially reducing damage and improving disaster response.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Бащата на Сияна и адвокатът на обвиняемия шофьор с остра размяна на реплики в "Денят започва"
1
Бащата на Сияна и адвокатът на обвиняемия шофьор с остра размяна на...
Глобален интернет срив засегна сайтове и приложения
2
Глобален интернет срив засегна сайтове и приложения
Има задържани за намушканото дете в мол, което почина снощи
3
Има задържани за намушканото дете в мол, което почина снощи
Ден преди да влезе в затвора: Бившият френски президент Саркози се срещна с Макрон
4
Ден преди да влезе в затвора: Бившият френски президент Саркози се...
Полицейска акция в Община Пловдив
5
Полицейска акция в Община Пловдив
Санкции за инструктора и за изпитващия на загиналото момче, шофирало при катастрофата в Бургаско
6
Санкции за инструктора и за изпитващия на загиналото момче,...

Най-четени

Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
1
Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин също иска войната да спре
2
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
5
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с 3 жертви край Бургас
6
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с...

More from: Bulgaria

“You Are Not Alone”: Bulgaria's Revenue Agency and Customs Launch Campaign to Combat Addictions
“You Are Not Alone”: Bulgaria's Revenue Agency and Customs Launch Campaign to Combat Addictions
Bacteria in Hot Tap Water? - Study Looks at Potential Risk to Consumers Bacteria in Hot Tap Water? - Study Looks at Potential Risk to Consumers
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Traffic Organisation Changes on Trakia Motorway Due to Roadworks Traffic Organisation Changes on Trakia Motorway Due to Roadworks
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Commission on Protection of Competition Inspects Presidential Administration Over Medical Equipment from “The Bulgarian Christmas” Initiative Commission on Protection of Competition Inspects Presidential Administration Over Medical Equipment from “The Bulgarian Christmas” Initiative
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Bulgaria Ready to Allow Putin’s Plane to Pass Through Its Airspace for Possible Meeting with Trump and Zelensky in Budapest Bulgaria Ready to Allow Putin’s Plane to Pass Through Its Airspace for Possible Meeting with Trump and Zelensky in Budapest
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Taxi Fares in Sofia Could Increase by Nearly 19% from January Next Year Taxi Fares in Sofia Could Increase by Nearly 19% from January Next Year
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Проф. Николай Габровски е Лекар на 2025 година
Проф. Николай Габровски е Лекар на 2025 година
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Близки на убитото момче в столичен мол протестираха пред СДВР Близки на убитото момче в столичен мол протестираха пред СДВР
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Ден преди да влезе в затвора: Бившият френски президент Саркози се срещна с Макрон Ден преди да влезе в затвора: Бившият френски президент Саркози се срещна с Макрон
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
По света
Испания предлага на ЕС: Да се прекрати смяната на часовото време от 2026 г. Испания предлага на ЕС: Да се прекрати смяната на часовото време от 2026 г.
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
По света
Преформатиране или стабилност? Управляващите търсят посока преди...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Пак дописвани преференции: Установени са нарушения при отчитането...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Бактерии в топлата вода? - изследване проверява има ли опасност за...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Преди срещата с Путин: Ще успее ли Тръмп да замрази войната в Украйна?
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ