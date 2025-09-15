БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
it's September 15! New school year in Bulgaria started

More than 2,300 educational institutions in the country open their doors

September 15 marks the opening of the new school year. More than 716,000 students across the country will be attending school, with 57,000 of them starting school for the first time.

The number of first graders is 1,000 fewer compared to last school year. Over 2,300 schools nationwide will open their doors to welcome their students.

In 22 schools, classes will begin in alternative buildings due to unfinished renovations. Around 1,500 educational institutions underwent repair work over the summer, with renovations expected to continue during the school year in about 250 of them, according to the Ministry of Education.

