Judge Marinika Cherneva Appointed Acting Head of the Supreme Administrative Court

Judge Cherneva has over 36 years of experience, 20 of which as a judge at the SAC

съдия мариника чернева поема временно ръководството върховен административен съд

By decision of the Judges' College of the Supreme Judicial Council on 14 October 2025, Judge Marinika Cherneva has been appointed to perform the functions of Administrative Head – President of the Supreme Administrative Court, effective immediately.

Judge Cherneva has over 36 years of professional experience within the legal field, including 20 years as a judge at the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC).

She graduated with a degree in Law from the Faculty of Law at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” in 1988.

From December 1991 to March 1999, she served as a judge at the Sofia District Court, and from March 1999 to January 2005, at the Sofia City Court, after which she was appointed to the Supreme Administrative Court.

Judge Cherneva has held leadership positions within the SAC, serving as Head of the Eighth Division from 2010 to 2012, Head of the Fourth Division from 2012 to 2018, and since May 2018, as Head of the First Chamber and Deputy Chair of the SAC.

