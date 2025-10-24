Justice Minister: Over 80 Reports and Inspections into Notaries’ Activities in Bulgaria, an Unprecedented Number

Since the beginning of the year, more than 80 reports and inspections have been carried out into the activities of notaries across Bulgaria, an unprecedented level, Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev announced on October 24 - Notary Holiday.

These inspections are part of the ministry’s ongoing campaign against the so-called “property mafia”.

Out of these cases, disciplinary measures have already been proposed for eight of the alerts, including the revocation of rights for four notaries. The violations primarily concern property-related fraud.