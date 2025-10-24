Justice Minister: Over 80 Reports and Inspections into Notaries’ Activities in Bulgaria, an Unprecedented Number

Since the beginning of the year, more than 80 reports and inspections have been carried out into the activities of notaries across Bulgaria, an unprecedented level, Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev announced on October 24 - Notary Holiday.
These inspections are part of the ministry’s ongoing campaign against the so-called “property mafia”.
Out of these cases, disciplinary measures have already been proposed for eight of the alerts, including the revocation of rights for four notaries. The violations primarily concern property-related fraud.
“Such results have not been seen in the last ten years,” the minister noted, urging professional guilds to self-regulate and remove the ‘rotten apples’ within their ranks.
Georgiev emphasised that the Ministry of Justice is not waging a war against the Notary Chamber of the Republic of Bulgaria. On the contrary, the ministry relies on notaries to ensure the security, stability, and protection of citizens’ property. “It is no coincidence that, by law, we have joint initiatives, and I may propose sanctions — ultimately, the notaries decide. So, law-abiding notaries have nothing to fear; they constitute the vast majority. Disciplinary measures are based solely on specific violations that we have identified,” the Justice Minister said.
Louiza Stoeva, Chair of the Notary Chamber, added:
“There are proposals that have been finalised so far. They are under appeal and have not yet come into force. At present, no notary has had their rights revoked. Disciplinary proceedings initiated by the minister are still to be reviewed.”