БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Жечо Станков: Българите да са спокойни, обезпечени са...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Евродепутатите изразиха съгласие да се спре сезонната...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Безредици в пленарната зала: Председателят на парламента...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Justice Minister: Over 80 Reports and Inspections into Notaries’ Activities in Bulgaria, an Unprecedented Number

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
EN
Запази
изповядване сделки нотариусите вече проверяват имаме неплатени задължения

Since the beginning of the year, more than 80 reports and inspections have been carried out into the activities of notaries across Bulgaria, an unprecedented level, Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev announced on October 24 - Notary Holiday.

These inspections are part of the ministry’s ongoing campaign against the so-called “property mafia”.

Out of these cases, disciplinary measures have already been proposed for eight of the alerts, including the revocation of rights for four notaries. The violations primarily concern property-related fraud.

“Such results have not been seen in the last ten years,” the minister noted, urging professional guilds to self-regulate and remove the ‘rotten apples’ within their ranks.

Georgiev emphasised that the Ministry of Justice is not waging a war against the Notary Chamber of the Republic of Bulgaria. On the contrary, the ministry relies on notaries to ensure the security, stability, and protection of citizens’ property. “It is no coincidence that, by law, we have joint initiatives, and I may propose sanctions — ultimately, the notaries decide. So, law-abiding notaries have nothing to fear; they constitute the vast majority. Disciplinary measures are based solely on specific violations that we have identified,” the Justice Minister said.

Louiza Stoeva, Chair of the Notary Chamber, added:

“There are proposals that have been finalised so far. They are under appeal and have not yet come into force. At present, no notary has had their rights revoked. Disciplinary proceedings initiated by the minister are still to be reviewed.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Евродепутатите изразиха съгласие да се спре сезонната смяна на часа
1
Евродепутатите изразиха съгласие да се спре сезонната смяна на часа
Финалния Мастърс турнир при юношите в ефира на БНТ 3
2
Финалния Мастърс турнир при юношите в ефира на БНТ 3
Лудогорец допусна обрат и загуби гостуването си на Йънг Бойс
3
Лудогорец допусна обрат и загуби гостуването си на Йънг Бойс
Безредици в пленарната зала: Председателят на парламента Наталия Киселова даде почивка
4
Безредици в пленарната зала: Председателят на парламента Наталия...
Тежка катастрофа между лека кола и камион затрудни движението край Пловдив (СНИМКИ)
5
Тежка катастрофа между лека кола и камион затрудни движението край...
Дронове в помощ на планинските спасители в акциите през зимата
6
Дронове в помощ на планинските спасители в акциите през зимата

Най-четени

Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
1
Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
2
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с 3 жертви край Бургас
3
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с...
Почина бившият депутат от "Атака" Магдалена Ташева
4
Почина бившият депутат от "Атака" Магдалена Ташева
Тройно убийство в Бургаско - 25-годишен застреля леля си, майка си и сестра си
5
Тройно убийство в Бургаско - 25-годишен застреля леля си, майка си...
Поредна измама - промени банковата си сметка, за да превалутират средствата в евро
6
Поредна измама - промени банковата си сметка, за да превалутират...

More from: Bulgaria

Plácido Domingo’s “Operalia” Turns Sofia into a Hub of the World’s Opera
Plácido Domingo’s “Operalia” Turns Sofia into a Hub of the World’s Opera
Migration Pressure on Bulgaria’s Borders Drops by 70% Over Two Years, Says Border Police Chief Migration Pressure on Bulgaria’s Borders Drops by 70% Over Two Years, Says Border Police Chief
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Tensions Rise in Stamboliyski Amid Fears Former Paper Mill Will Become Waste Incineration Plant Tensions Rise in Stamboliyski Amid Fears Former Paper Mill Will Become Waste Incineration Plant
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
Water Price: Will the “Water Metre Fee” Be Scrapped? Water Price: Will the “Water Metre Fee” Be Scrapped?
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Elin Pelin Mayor Bans Halloween Celebrations in Schools, Kindergartens and Ccommunity Centres Elin Pelin Mayor Bans Halloween Celebrations in Schools, Kindergartens and Ccommunity Centres
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EU Court: The Formula for Calculating Proportional Distribution in Heating Bills in Bulgaria Should Be Rewritten – It Is Neither Accurate nor Transparent EU Court: The Formula for Calculating Proportional Distribution in Heating Bills in Bulgaria Should Be Rewritten – It Is Neither Accurate nor Transparent
Чете се за: 05:55 мин.

Водещи новини

Новите отсечки за средна скорост вече са факт – къде са те?
Новите отсечки за средна скорост вече са факт – къде са те?
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда, оръжие, плен и дрога Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда, оръжие, плен и дрога
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
Ясен план: Правителството с мерки след санкциите срещу "Лукойл" Ясен план: Правителството с мерки след санкциите срещу "Лукойл"
Чете се за: 07:17 мин.
У нас
2 години след пожара в психиатрията, в който загина Георги, съдът даде а делото. 2 години след пожара в психиатрията, в който загина Георги, съдът даде а делото.
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
На прага на еврозоната: В новогодишната нощ трябва да носим и евро,...
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Елин Пелин забрани празнуването на Хелоуин в училищата, детските...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Точният момент за американските санкции: Кой какви алтернативи ще...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
По света
Среща на съюзниците на Украйна в Лондон: На фокус са замразените...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ