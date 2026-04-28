Lamb for St George's Day Expected to Cost Between €15 and €18 per Kg

There is almost no Bulgarian lamb left for St George's Day, with imported meat expected to dominate festive tables, according to Simeon Karakolev, chairman of the National Sheep Breeding and Goat Breeding Association.

Speaking on the morning programme “Denyat zapochva” (“The Day Begins”) on April 28, Karakolev said the price of lamb for the holiday is expected to range between €15 and €18 per kilogramme.