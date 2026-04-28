Lamb for St George's Day Expected to Cost Between €15 and €18 per Kg

There is almost no Bulgarian lamb left for St George's Day, with imported meat expected to dominate festive tables, according to Simeon Karakolev, chairman of the National Sheep Breeding and Goat Breeding Association.
Speaking on the morning programme “Denyat zapochva” (“The Day Begins”) on April 28, Karakolev said the price of lamb for the holiday is expected to range between €15 and €18 per kilogramme.
Simeon Karakolev said: “There is almost no Bulgarian lamb left for St George’s Day. What will most likely be put on the table will be imported. The imports offered on the Bulgarian market for Easter included lamb from Romania, North Macedonia, as well as frozen and defrosted meat from New Zealand. Perhaps half—or even more—of the meat for St George’s Day will not be Bulgarian.
Our forecast is between €15 and €18 per kilogramem. A price above €18–19 per kg for lamb is not reasonable.
Countries around Bulgaria have long been implementing measures to contain the difficult situation caused by the war in Iran, rising fuel prices and supply disruptions, all of which are leading to higher feed costs. In Bulgaria, we still do not have adequate measures in place to support the livestock sector.”