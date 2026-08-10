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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Loud Explosion From Military Plant in the Village of Belitsa, near Tryavna

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Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
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силен взрив военния завод село белица трявна

A loud explosion from the military plant in the village of Belitsa, near Tryavna, was heard around 11:30 on August 10.

Huge clouds of smoke can be seen rising over the area.

    Further secondary explosions can be heard.

    According to initial information, a lorry caught fire and a fire broke out in one of the ammunition storage facilities.

    Tryavna Mayor Dencho Minev said the area had been cordoned off and the BG-ALERT system would be activated.

    "I would like to inform all residents of Tryavna municipality that, following a lorry catching fire, explosions have occurred in part of the ammunition storage facilities at the plant in the village of Belitsa. The national BG-ALERT emergency warning system will be activated. Until the exact causes of the incident have been established, access to the area is prohibited. Fire and police teams have been sent to the scene. We are in constant contact with the law enforcement authorities and the Governor of Gabrovo district. At present, we have no information about any fatalities or injuries. The area has been cordoned off."

    Because of smoke and air pollution, the mayor has urged people to close the windows of their homes, use protective masks and avoid going outdoors.

    "Teams from the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water in Veliko Tarnovo are also on their way to the scene to measure air quality."

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