Man Stabs Three People in Sofia, Including Child; One Dead

A man has stabbed three people in the 'Oborishte' district of central Sofia, leaving a 21-year-old man dead and seriously injuring a 15-year-old girl and a 78-year-old woman.

The teenager sustained multiple stab wounds, while the elderly woman suffered injuries to the abdomen and chest.

The emergency call was received at 05:40 local time on February 12. Three ambulances were dispatched to the scene. The girl was taken to 'Pirogov' Emergency Hospital, while the woman was admitted to 'Tsaritsa Yoanna–ISUL' Hospital, where she underwent surgery. The hospital said she remains in a life-threatening condition.

The suspected attacker, aged 44, has been arrested. According to unofficial information, he is the father of the two young people he allegedly stabbed. It remains unclear whether the elderly woman is his mother.

The 21-year-old man is believed to have died from his stab wounds, most likely at the flat where the attack took place.

Neighbours said there had been no prior disturbances in the building and that the 44-year-old man had not previously displayed aggressive behaviour.

“I went out at 7:30 to take my child to nursery. By then, there was already police here,” one resident said.

Asked whether there had been arguments in the block, the neighbour replied: “No, no, I haven’t heard of any. The police have never been called. This street is quiet — I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Another resident said: “We didn’t hear any shouting, nor was there any unusual movement. There are no aggressive people here. I can only put it down to some kind of tension that needs to be investigated — I can’t say.”

The motive for the attack remains unclear. An investigation is under way.