Causes of Death Confirmed for Two of the Men Found Near 'Petrohan' Hut

Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
EN
Снимка: BTA

The causes of death of two of the men found near the former “Petrohan” hut have been clarified. The Prosecutor’s Office on February 12 announced the conclusions of the forensic medical examinations completed so far.

Plamen Statev was shot in the head at point-blank range with a 9 mm pistol. Decho Vasilev was also shot with a 9 mm weapon, with the forensic report stating that the shot was fired from very close range. Burns were found on his wrists and palms, likely sustained during the ignition of a flammable liquid covering his hands.

According to forensic experts, the gunshot wound that caused the deaths could have been self-inflicted. The forensic examination of Ivaylo Ivanov has not yet been completed.

Gunshot residue particles were found on the right hands of Plamen Statev and Decho Vasilev. Their composition matches micro-particles identified on the barrels of the three weapons found near the bodies. Ivaylo Ivanov’s hands were heavily bloodstained, and an additional examination has been ordered to test for gunshot residue on his clothing as well.

It has also been confirmed that two of the shell casings found at the scene were fired from a pistol discovered near the bodies.

Authorities Investigating the “Petrohan” Tragedy Say the Three People Found Shot in Camper Were Likely Victims of Two Consecutive Murders Followed by Suicide

The 'Petrohan' Mystery: Bulgarian Authorities Released Surveillance Footage as Part of Ongoing Investigation Into the Deaths of Six People

Fatal Outcome in Unprecedented Crime: Those Sought in the “Petrohan” Case Found Dead from Gunshots

