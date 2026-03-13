БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Sofia Municipality Plans Construction of 10 New Public Parking Lots

Sofia Municipality is preparing the construction of 10 public car parks after the Sofia Municipal Council (SMC) approved proposals from Mayor Vasil Terziev on 12 March 2026.

“Implementing these projects will improve parking options and the urban environment across the districts. These are important decisions aimed at providing parking spaces throughout the capital,” said Mayor Terziev.

One of the proposals allows the municipality to initiate a public-private partnership procedure for building nine of the public car parks in various districts of Sofia.

The planned locations and capacities are:

  • Ovcha Kupel District – three car parks with a total of around 712 spaces
  • Ilinden District – one car park with approximately 394 spaces
  • Serdika District – one car park with around 290 spaces
  • Mladost District – one car park with roughly 245 spaces
  • Poduyane District – one car park with about 230 spaces
  • Nadezhda District – one car park with around 113 spaces
  • Krasno Selo District – one smaller car park with about 70 spaces

Concession procedures will be launched, with all stages subject to SMC approval and oversight.

The second proposal involves acquiring land in the Lyulin – West Extension Residential Area for a multi-storey public car park. The site is adjacent to the Sofia Ring Road and near the planned metro extension.

Under the plan, the company will transfer land parcels totaling 10,167 sq.m. to the municipality for the construction of the car park, with a market value of €1,824,687.22.

In return, Sofia Municipality will provide the company with a 271 sq.m. portion of municipal land with mixed-use designation, valued at €50,236.47. The company will waive the difference in market value between the two properties, making the transfer to the municipality effectively free of charge.

