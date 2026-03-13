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Police Disrupted Extortion Gang Using Violence, Blackmail and Kidnapping

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Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
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18 employees of a same-day loan company arrested in a special operation in Sofia

гдбоп разби престъпна група рекет действала насилие изнудване отвличане

Officers from the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime have detained 18 people in a specialised operation targeting an organised crime group accused of extorting clients of a quick-loan company. The investigation had been ongoing for nearly a year.

Authorities say employees of the lending firm exerted systematic pressure on debtors, including violence, blackmail, threats to life, kidnappings, and infliction of minor and moderate bodily injuries. Victims suffered both physical and psychological trauma following acts of extreme brutality and humiliation, including broken ribs, skull fractures, beatings, abductions, and coercion into property transactions against their will.

The operation took place on 11 March 2026 under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office as part of pre-trial proceedings concerning alleged offences under Articles 321(3), 213a, and 214 of the Penal Code.

In Sofia, investigators carried out a total of 45 actions, including personal searches, and searches of homes, offices, and vehicles. Authorities seized nearly 30 electronic devices, more than €15,000 in cash, and various items such as batons, knuckle dusters, sprays, handcuffs, knives, and clubs. Numerous documents relevant to the investigation were also confiscated.

Vaults used by the detainees were seized and witnesses have been interviewed. Eight of those arrested have already been charged, with prosecutors extending their detention to 72 hours.

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