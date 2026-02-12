President Iotova Meets Patriarch Daniil: “Our Faith Unites Us and Instills Values”

At the invitation of the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, President Iliyana Iotova met on February 12 with His Holiness Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil and the metropolitans of the Holy Synod.

During the meeting, Patriarch Daniil noted that over the past two terms the presidential institution has enjoyed high public trust due to its consistent and principled policies in support of the people. He wished President Iotova continued success in fulfilling the head of state’s primary mission — the unity of the nation.

In turn, the President highlighted the historic role of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church in the national liberation struggles, the Liberation, the establishment of the Third Bulgarian State, as well as its role in today’s challenging times.

“Our faith unites us and instills the values we need in today’s dangerous world,” Yotova said. “We are all called to serve our people, and despite our differences, we can work in harmony for Bulgaria — for the prosperity of the Bulgarian people and for the country’s international standing,” the President added.

President Iotova requested the blessing of the Holy Synod for the upcoming Third International Forum on the Cyrillic Alphabet, scheduled for March. The previous two editions were held with the support and participation of the Holy Synod. One of the highlights of this year’s conference will focus on the life and work of St. John of Rila, marking two significant anniversaries — 1,150 years since his birth and 1,080 years since his death.

Among those attending the meeting were the metropolitans of the USA, Canada and Australia Joseph; Veliko Tarnovo Gregory; Lovech Gavriil; Plovdiv Nikolai; Varna and Veliki Preslav Ioan; Nevrokop Serafim; Ruse Naum; Stara Zagora Kiprian; Vratsa Gregory; Dorostol Yakov; Sliven Arseniy; Vidin Pahomiy; His Grace Bishop Gerasim of Melnik, Chief Secretary of the Holy Synod; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Maria Kyoseva, legal adviser to the Holy Synod; and Dr. Alexander Smochevski, adviser on canonical matters to the Bulgarian Patriarch.

His Holiness presented the head of state with an icon of St. John of Rila to mark the 1,080th anniversary of the saint’s death. President Yotova, in turn, presented Patriarch Daniil with an altar cross, wishing him and the bishops of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church continued strength in guiding Orthodox Christians on the path to salvation.