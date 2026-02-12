БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Илияна Йотова за Андрей Гюров: Отпадат...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Андрей Гюров след получаването на мандат за съставяне на...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Мъж намушка трима души в София, сред които и дете, има...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Президентът Йотова връчи мандат за съставяне на служебно...
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
Случаят "Петрохан": Борислав Сандов -...
Чете се за: 12:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Iotova Meets Patriarch Daniil: “Our Faith Unites Us and Instills Values”

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
EN
Запази
президентът йотова срещна патриарх даниил вярата сплотява възпитава ценности

At the invitation of the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, President Iliyana Iotova met on February 12 with His Holiness Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil and the metropolitans of the Holy Synod.

During the meeting, Patriarch Daniil noted that over the past two terms the presidential institution has enjoyed high public trust due to its consistent and principled policies in support of the people. He wished President Iotova continued success in fulfilling the head of state’s primary mission — the unity of the nation.

In turn, the President highlighted the historic role of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church in the national liberation struggles, the Liberation, the establishment of the Third Bulgarian State, as well as its role in today’s challenging times.

“Our faith unites us and instills the values we need in today’s dangerous world,” Yotova said.

“We are all called to serve our people, and despite our differences, we can work in harmony for Bulgaria — for the prosperity of the Bulgarian people and for the country’s international standing,” the President added.

President Iotova requested the blessing of the Holy Synod for the upcoming Third International Forum on the Cyrillic Alphabet, scheduled for March. The previous two editions were held with the support and participation of the Holy Synod. One of the highlights of this year’s conference will focus on the life and work of St. John of Rila, marking two significant anniversaries — 1,150 years since his birth and 1,080 years since his death.

Among those attending the meeting were the metropolitans of the USA, Canada and Australia Joseph; Veliko Tarnovo Gregory; Lovech Gavriil; Plovdiv Nikolai; Varna and Veliki Preslav Ioan; Nevrokop Serafim; Ruse Naum; Stara Zagora Kiprian; Vratsa Gregory; Dorostol Yakov; Sliven Arseniy; Vidin Pahomiy; His Grace Bishop Gerasim of Melnik, Chief Secretary of the Holy Synod; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Maria Kyoseva, legal adviser to the Holy Synod; and Dr. Alexander Smochevski, adviser on canonical matters to the Bulgarian Patriarch.

His Holiness presented the head of state with an icon of St. John of Rila to mark the 1,080th anniversary of the saint’s death. President Yotova, in turn, presented Patriarch Daniil with an altar cross, wishing him and the bishops of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church continued strength in guiding Orthodox Christians on the path to salvation.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Ясни са причините за смъртта на двама от мъжете, намерени край хижа "Петрохан"
3
Ясни са причините за смъртта на двама от мъжете, намерени край хижа...
Случаят "Петрохан": Проверяват получените разрешителни за оръжие
4
Случаят "Петрохан": Проверяват получените разрешителни за...
Случаят "Петрохан": Борислав Сандов - "Нямам предявено обвинение, чувствам се омерзен"
5
Случаят "Петрохан": Борислав Сандов - "Нямам...
Скандали в парламента заради случая "Петрохан"
6
Скандали в парламента заради случая "Петрохан"

Най-четени

Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“ разкриват последните часове преди трагедията
1
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“...
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и другите двама край Враца
2
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и...
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без отговор – кой и защо?
3
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и неизвестни (ОБЗОР)
4
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и...
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в „Петрохан“ стои секта
5
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в...
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви издирваните по случая "Петрохан"
6
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви...

More from: Bulgaria

Outgoing Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Talks with Giorgia Meloni on Strengthening Energy Security
Outgoing Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Talks with Giorgia Meloni on Strengthening Energy Security
Causes of Death Confirmed for Two of the Men Found Near 'Petrohan' Hut Causes of Death Confirmed for Two of the Men Found Near 'Petrohan' Hut
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Weather: Cloudy and Rainy with a Cold Front Approaching Weather: Cloudy and Rainy with a Cold Front Approaching
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Pulp Factory Workers in Svishtov Protest Over Unpaid Wages Pulp Factory Workers in Svishtov Protest Over Unpaid Wages
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
The 'Petrohan' Case: 'I Visited “Petrohan” Hut Last Year with My Children, Saw Nothing Suspicious'. Sofa Mayor Vassil Terziev Says The 'Petrohan' Case: 'I Visited “Petrohan” Hut Last Year with My Children, Saw Nothing Suspicious'. Sofa Mayor Vassil Terziev Says
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Man Stabs Three People in Sofia, Including Child; One Dead Man Stabs Three People in Sofia, Including Child; One Dead
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.

Водещи новини

От БНБ отчитат стабилен преход към еврото, Илияна Йотова настоява за по-строг контрол на цените
От БНБ отчитат стабилен преход към еврото, Илияна Йотова настоява...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев, Борислав Сандов и Манол Генов по казуса "Петрохан" Васил Терзиев, Борислав Сандов и Манол Генов по казуса "Петрохан"
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
У нас
Росен Желязков за случая "Петрохан": Това е голяма национална драма Росен Желязков за случая "Петрохан": Това е голяма национална драма
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Парламентарните партии с коментари за ветото на президента върху Изборния кодекс Парламентарните партии с коментари за ветото на президента върху Изборния кодекс
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Андрей Гюров след получаването на мандат за съставяне на...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Комисията за контрол на службите не изслуша ДАНС и прокуратурата за...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Обиски в сгради на ЕК заради нередности при продажби на недвижима...
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Европа
Подкрепата за Украйна - акцент в разговорите на министрите на...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ