Weather: Cloudy and Rainy with a Cold Front Approaching

Tomorrow, February 13, the weather will be cloudy with rain in many areas, particularly heavy in the Rila-Rhodope Mountains and central regions of the country. Winds will temporarily shift to the northwest, strengthening to moderate in the Danube Plain. Minimum temperatures will remain largely unchanged, while daytime highs will drop slightly, ranging between 4 °C and 9 °C, reaching up to around 12 °C in the southeast.

On Saturday, precipitation will temporarily ease, with clouds breaking up. However, by the afternoon, cloud cover will thicken from the west, bringing rain again in the evening. Temperatures will remain mild for mid-February, with highs mostly between 12 °C and 17 °C. Overnight into Sunday, southerly winds will strengthen, especially in the southeastern half of the country and along the northern slopes of the mountains.

Sunday will be very dynamic, with rain along the passing cold front, accompanied by thunderstorms. Local heavy showers and temporary gusty winds are possible. Maximum temperatures will still be high, particularly in areas with southern winds, reaching 18–20 °C, but will begin falling from the northwest.

On Monday and Tuesday, the weather will turn cloudy. Northwest winds will prevail, shifting to northeast in Eastern Bulgaria on Tuesday, as cold air moves in. Daytime temperatures will drop significantly. By Tuesday, temperatures will show almost no diurnal variation, ranging from –2 °C to 3 °C. Precipitation will continue, with rain turning to snow. Snowfall is expected across the country on Tuesday, forming a fresh snow cover.