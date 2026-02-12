БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Илияна Йотова за Андрей Гюров: Отпадат...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Андрей Гюров след получаването на мандат за съставяне на...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Мъж намушка трима души в София, сред които и дете, има...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Президентът Йотова връчи мандат за съставяне на служебно...
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
Случаят "Петрохан": Борислав Сандов -...
Чете се за: 12:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Weather: Cloudy and Rainy with a Cold Front Approaching

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
EN
Запази
неделя нахлуе студен атмосферен фронт сняг другата седмица
Снимка: Татяна Добролюбова/Архив

Tomorrow, February 13, the weather will be cloudy with rain in many areas, particularly heavy in the Rila-Rhodope Mountains and central regions of the country. Winds will temporarily shift to the northwest, strengthening to moderate in the Danube Plain. Minimum temperatures will remain largely unchanged, while daytime highs will drop slightly, ranging between 4 °C and 9 °C, reaching up to around 12 °C in the southeast.

On Saturday, precipitation will temporarily ease, with clouds breaking up. However, by the afternoon, cloud cover will thicken from the west, bringing rain again in the evening. Temperatures will remain mild for mid-February, with highs mostly between 12 °C and 17 °C. Overnight into Sunday, southerly winds will strengthen, especially in the southeastern half of the country and along the northern slopes of the mountains.

Sunday will be very dynamic, with rain along the passing cold front, accompanied by thunderstorms. Local heavy showers and temporary gusty winds are possible. Maximum temperatures will still be high, particularly in areas with southern winds, reaching 18–20 °C, but will begin falling from the northwest.

On Monday and Tuesday, the weather will turn cloudy. Northwest winds will prevail, shifting to northeast in Eastern Bulgaria on Tuesday, as cold air moves in. Daytime temperatures will drop significantly. By Tuesday, temperatures will show almost no diurnal variation, ranging from –2 °C to 3 °C. Precipitation will continue, with rain turning to snow. Snowfall is expected across the country on Tuesday, forming a fresh snow cover.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Случаят "Петрохан" на фокус в парламента
3
Случаят "Петрохан" на фокус в парламента
Ясни са причините за смъртта на двама от мъжете, намерени край хижа "Петрохан"
4
Ясни са причините за смъртта на двама от мъжете, намерени край хижа...
Случаят "Петрохан": Проверяват получените разрешителни за оръжие
5
Случаят "Петрохан": Проверяват получените разрешителни за...
Случаят "Петрохан": Борислав Сандов - "Нямам предявено обвинение, чувствам се омерзен"
6
Случаят "Петрохан": Борислав Сандов - "Нямам...

Най-четени

Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“ разкриват последните часове преди трагедията
1
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“...
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и другите двама край Враца
2
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и...
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без отговор – кой и защо?
3
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и неизвестни (ОБЗОР)
4
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и...
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в „Петрохан“ стои секта
5
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в...
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви издирваните по случая "Петрохан"
6
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви...

More from: Bulgaria

Causes of Death Confirmed for Two of the Men Found Near 'Petrohan' Hut
Causes of Death Confirmed for Two of the Men Found Near 'Petrohan' Hut
Pulp Factory Workers in Svishtov Protest Over Unpaid Wages Pulp Factory Workers in Svishtov Protest Over Unpaid Wages
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
The 'Petrohan' Case: 'I Visited “Petrohan” Hut Last Year with My Children, Saw Nothing Suspicious'. Sofa Mayor Vassil Terziev Says The 'Petrohan' Case: 'I Visited “Petrohan” Hut Last Year with My Children, Saw Nothing Suspicious'. Sofa Mayor Vassil Terziev Says
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Man Stabs Three People in Sofia, Including Child; One Dead Man Stabs Three People in Sofia, Including Child; One Dead
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Bulgaria Receives Funding for Visitor Infrastructure in Rila National Park Bulgaria Receives Funding for Visitor Infrastructure in Rila National Park
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Utilities Regulator Receives 320 Complaints Over High Electricity Bills Utilities Regulator Receives 320 Complaints Over High Electricity Bills
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Росен Желязков за случая "Петрохан": Това е голяма национална драма
Росен Желязков за случая "Петрохан": Това е голяма...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев, Борислав Сандов и Манол Генов по казуса "Петрохан" Васил Терзиев, Борислав Сандов и Манол Генов по казуса "Петрохан"
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
У нас
Парламентарните партии с коментари за ветото на президента върху Изборния кодекс Парламентарните партии с коментари за ветото на президента върху Изборния кодекс
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Започва "Берлинале": Фестивалът ще покаже над 200 филма Започва "Берлинале": Фестивалът ще покаже над 200 филма
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
По света
Андрей Гюров след получаването на мандат за съставяне на...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Президентът Илияна Йотова за Андрей Гюров: Отпадат съмненията за...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
У нас
Комисията за контрол на службите не изслуша ДАНС и прокуратурата за...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Обиски в сгради на ЕК заради нередности при продажби на недвижима...
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Европа
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ