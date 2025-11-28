БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
От левове в евро: За 4 часа в новогодишната нощ ще има...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Столична община ще обжалва решението на съда, който спря...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев излезе от ареста
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Бюджетната процедура ще продължи, план-сметката няма да...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Започва оценката на щетите след наводненията в Сандански
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Mayor of Varna Released from Custody: “I Can’t Wait for the Truth to Come Out”

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
EN
Запази

After his release from custody, Kotsev expressed hope to return to work next week

кметът варна благомир коцев излезе ареста

The Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, has been released from custody after donors across Bulgaria raised the 200,000 lev bail ordered by the Varna Regional Court within just a few hours. Speaking to the media on November 28, Kotsev thanked supporters and expressed hope to resume work as early as Monday. He had been detained on 8 July, facing charges of participation in a criminal conspiracy, soliciting bribes, and coercion for financial gain.

Kotsev left the Varna prison shortly after 12:00 noon. His release was briefly delayed due to the absence of a wet stamp on the bank document confirming payment of the bail. The mayor expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the fundraising effort and to those who protested in his support.

Kotsev left the Varna prison shortly after 12:00 noon. His release was briefly delayed due to the absence of a wet stamp on the bank document confirming payment of the bail. The mayor expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the fundraising effort and to those who protested in his support.

    “They did not support me personally, but their legitimate choice. This is democracy. I am extremely grateful,” Kotsev said. “The energy I witnessed – people taking to the streets 14 times to demonstrate their support – was incredible. I want them to know that I am always with them and will remain loyal to the people of Varna.”

    Kotsev also affirmed that he does not regret entering politics, and acknowledged that the full truth of the situation will emerge through the ongoing judicial process.

    “Perhaps we will only now start to fully understand what happened and why. There is a court case underway, which will clarify everything, and I am confident the truth will come out – I cannot wait for that day,” he added.

    Kotsev said he does not regret his choice to enter politics.

    Photos by BTA

    The Varna mayor was arrested in July following an anti-corruption operation. He was accused of corruption and participation in an organised criminal group. The investigation initially took place in Sofia due to claims that an unnamed MP was involved. Six times, city and appellate courts in Sofia refused to change his detention measure. After the indictment, which did not include any MP, the Supreme Court of Cassation transferred the case to Varna, where the alleged crimes took place. Meanwhile, the local electoral commission postponed its decision on whether to remove him from office.

    Following his release, Kotsev said he hoped to return to work as early as next week, and today he just wanted to kiss his children and wife.

    “I have a responsibility to the people of Varna, which I must fulfil. First to my family, then to them. I hope to be back in the proper rhythm by Monday, because the city needs it,” he said.

    Over 2,500 people nationwide contributed to the fundraising campaign, which was organised by actor Filip Bukov and MP Manol Peykov of the Democratic Bulgaria party. Once the bail money is returned, the funds will be donated to unifying charitable causes, the organisers confirmed.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Толкамерите уловили нарушител с 248 км/ч на пътя Равадиново – Цалапица
    1
    Толкамерите уловили нарушител с 248 км/ч на пътя Равадиново –...
    Хеттрик на Петър Станич донесе престижен успех на Лудогорец в Лига Европа
    2
    Хеттрик на Петър Станич донесе престижен успех на Лудогорец в Лига...
    Парите за гаранцията на Благомир Коцев са събрани от дарения, съобщиха от ПП
    3
    Парите за гаранцията на Благомир Коцев са събрани от дарения,...
    Започва оценката на щетите след наводненията в Сандански
    4
    Започва оценката на щетите след наводненията в Сандански
    Борисов: ГЕРБ ще отстъпи от данък "дивидент" и от 2% вноска за фонд "пенсии"
    5
    Борисов: ГЕРБ ще отстъпи от данък "дивидент" и от 2%...
    Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев излезе от ареста
    6
    Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев излезе от ареста

    Най-четени

    Роди се малката Алина – голямото щастие за репортера и водещ Йоана Миланова и таткото Васил
    1
    Роди се малката Алина – голямото щастие за репортера и водещ...
    Дъжд и сняг в неделя
    2
    Дъжд и сняг в неделя
    Моите въпроси за €: Ако след 1 януари внеса левове през банкомат, ще имам ли такси?
    3
    Моите въпроси за €: Ако след 1 януари внеса левове през...
    ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои заведения затварят
    4
    ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои...
    Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно дете е с опасност за живота (СНИМКИ)
    5
    Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно...
    Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското село Поповица
    6
    Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското...

    More from: Bulgaria

    Authorities Started Assessment of Damages from Heavy Rains in Southwestern Bulgaria
    Authorities Started Assessment of Damages from Heavy Rains in Southwestern Bulgaria
    From Levs to Euros: Four-Hour Disruption Expected in Banking Systems on New Year’s Eve From Levs to Euros: Four-Hour Disruption Expected in Banking Systems on New Year’s Eve
    Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
    Bulgaria’s Draft Budget 2026 to Be Amended Following Talks with Employers and Trade Unions Bulgaria’s Draft Budget 2026 to Be Amended Following Talks with Employers and Trade Unions
    Чете се за: 06:55 мин.
    Sofia Municipality to Appeal Court Ruling Halting Expansion of Paid Parking Zones Sofia Municipality to Appeal Court Ruling Halting Expansion of Paid Parking Zones
    Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
    Average Speed Cameras Catch Motorist at 248 km/h on Ravadinovo–Tsalapitsa Road Average Speed Cameras Catch Motorist at 248 km/h on Ravadinovo–Tsalapitsa Road
    Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
    Heavy Rain Continues in South-Western Bulgaria, Flooding Homes and Infrastructure Heavy Rain Continues in South-Western Bulgaria, Flooding Homes and Infrastructure
    Чете се за: 01:25 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Бюджет 2026: Управляващите преправят план-сметката след среща с работодатели и синдикати (ОБЗОР)
    Бюджет 2026: Управляващите преправят план-сметката след среща с...
    Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
    У нас
    Властите започнаха оценка на щетите от проливните валежи в Югозападна България Властите започнаха оценка на щетите от проливните валежи в Югозападна България
    Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
    У нас
    От левове в евро: За 4 часа в новогодишната нощ ще има смущения в банковите системи От левове в евро: За 4 часа в новогодишната нощ ще има смущения в банковите системи
    Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
    У нас
    Измама: Имитации на големи сайтове за търговия се роят покрай Черния петък Измама: Имитации на големи сайтове за търговия се роят покрай Черния петък
    Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
    По света
    Джип блъсна две деца на пешеходна пътека в Пазарджик
    Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
    У нас
    Столична община ще обжалва решението на съда, който спря реформата...
    Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
    У нас
    "Нямам търпение истината да излезе наяве": Варненският...
    Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
    У нас
    Мир срещу земя? Украйна е изправена пред тежки дни на избор
    Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
    По света
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ