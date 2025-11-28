Mayor of Varna Released from Custody: “I Can’t Wait for the Truth to Come Out”

The Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, has been released from custody after donors across Bulgaria raised the 200,000 lev bail ordered by the Varna Regional Court within just a few hours. Speaking to the media on November 28, Kotsev thanked supporters and expressed hope to resume work as early as Monday. He had been detained on 8 July, facing charges of participation in a criminal conspiracy, soliciting bribes, and coercion for financial gain.

Kotsev left the Varna prison shortly after 12:00 noon. His release was briefly delayed due to the absence of a wet stamp on the bank document confirming payment of the bail. The mayor expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the fundraising effort and to those who protested in his support.

“They did not support me personally, but their legitimate choice. This is democracy. I am extremely grateful,” Kotsev said. “The energy I witnessed – people taking to the streets 14 times to demonstrate their support – was incredible. I want them to know that I am always with them and will remain loyal to the people of Varna.”

Kotsev also affirmed that he does not regret entering politics, and acknowledged that the full truth of the situation will emerge through the ongoing judicial process.

“Perhaps we will only now start to fully understand what happened and why. There is a court case underway, which will clarify everything, and I am confident the truth will come out – I cannot wait for that day,” he added.

Photos by BTA

The Varna mayor was arrested in July following an anti-corruption operation. He was accused of corruption and participation in an organised criminal group. The investigation initially took place in Sofia due to claims that an unnamed MP was involved. Six times, city and appellate courts in Sofia refused to change his detention measure. After the indictment, which did not include any MP, the Supreme Court of Cassation transferred the case to Varna, where the alleged crimes took place. Meanwhile, the local electoral commission postponed its decision on whether to remove him from office.

Following his release, Kotsev said he hoped to return to work as early as next week, and today he just wanted to kiss his children and wife.

“I have a responsibility to the people of Varna, which I must fulfil. First to my family, then to them. I hope to be back in the proper rhythm by Monday, because the city needs it,” he said.

Over 2,500 people nationwide contributed to the fundraising campaign, which was organised by actor Filip Bukov and MP Manol Peykov of the Democratic Bulgaria party. Once the bail money is returned, the funds will be donated to unifying charitable causes, the organisers confirmed.