БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Румен Радев: Новото мнозинство в парламента...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Премиерът Желязков: Адмирации за Киселова
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Киселова върна като "недопустимо" предложението...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
От “Възраждане” настояват за оставката на...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Потвърдено: НС няма да подложи на разглеждане внесеното...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Теменужка Петкова: Продължаваме активната работа България...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Mayor Terziev: May 14 Declared a Non-School Day in Sofia Due to Public Transport Protest

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
EN
Запази

The reason is the protest of employees in the capital's bus transport, kindergartens and nurseries will work

неучебен ден софия
Снимка: БТА

"We understand the justified right to protest by Sofia’s public transport workers, but we hope it will proceed without incidents so that Sofia residents do not suffer. We continue to think and talk about wages, but we have different positions on what is possible, said the capital's mayor Vasil Terziev," stated Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev, addressing the upcoming protest in the capital's transport sector.

He announced that May 14 will be a non-school day in Sofia due to expected disruptions:

“We believe there will be significant difficulties. Tomorrow will be a non-school day in Sofia.”

Terziev emphasized that the issue is not about willingness, but about financial capability:

“It’s not a matter of desire, but of possibility. We are expected to act responsibly towards all city systems and to seek long-term solutions that are sustainable for all. It’s not that we are unwilling to give money we have — the reality is we don’t have it. It's not acceptable to cut the capital investment programme to pay for current expenses.”

He called on the national government to support the sector, underlining that this is not only a Sofia issue:

“The state must step in — this is a nationwide problem. Protests are happening here because Sofia is the largest city and most visible stage.”

The municipality has proposed a salary increase of BGN 100, which the protesting workers have deemed insufficient, demanding a BGN 400 raise — a figure the municipality says it cannot meet.

Regarding the protest plans, Terziev noted that no form of protest blocking Sofia's exits has been approved:

“There are law enforcement authorities who will intervene if the protest deviates from what was officially submitted and approved.”

Meanwhile, the municipality confirmed that kindergartens and nurseries will remain open, though there may be access issues:

"We kindly ask parents to show understanding and patience, as staff will also have difficulties getting to the kindergartens," the municipality said, adding that the non-school day will be for capital schools only.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за столичните ученици
1
София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за...
Потвърдено: НС няма да подложи на разглеждане внесеното от Радев искане за референдум за еврото
2
Потвърдено: НС няма да подложи на разглеждане внесеното от Радев...
От “Възраждане” настояват за оставката на Наталия Киселова
3
От “Възраждане” настояват за оставката на Наталия Киселова
Киселова върна като "недопустимо" предложението на Радев за референдум
4
Киселова върна като "недопустимо" предложението на Радев...
Теменужка Петкова: Продължаваме активната работа България да заеме място в еврозоната
5
Теменужка Петкова: Продължаваме активната работа България да заеме...
Президентът Румен Радев: Новото мнозинство в парламента погази Конституцията, употреби председателя на НС
6
Президентът Румен Радев: Новото мнозинство в парламента погази...

Най-четени

Преди парада в Москва: Украински дронове затвориха летище за пристигащите гости
1
Преди парада в Москва: Украински дронове затвориха летище за...
В "Люлин" и "Младост" живеят по над 100 000 души, в област Видин населението е 70 542 души
2
В "Люлин" и "Младост" живеят по над 100 000...
Президентът Румен Радев внася в НС предложение за референдум за еврото
3
Президентът Румен Радев внася в НС предложение за референдум за еврото
Проф. Пламен Киров: НС трябва да се произнесе по предложението на президента
4
Проф. Пламен Киров: НС трябва да се произнесе по предложението на...
Автобус с военнослужещи катастрофира тази нощ в Прохода на Републиката
5
Автобус с военнослужещи катастрофира тази нощ в Прохода на Републиката
На фокус: Ученически конкурси с руска връзка в календара на МОН
6
На фокус: Ученически конкурси с руска връзка в календара на МОН

More from: Bulgaria

President Rumen Radev: The New Majority in Parliament Violated the Constitution
President Rumen Radev: The New Majority in Parliament Violated the Constitution
Breathalyzers, Safety Inspectors, Cameras at Stations Are Among Safety Measures in Rail Transport Breathalyzers, Safety Inspectors, Cameras at Stations Are Among Safety Measures in Rail Transport
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Where Are Bulgaria's Dying Villages? Where Are Bulgaria's Dying Villages?
Чете се за: 07:17 мин.
New Finds: Terracotta Figurine of Celtic Goddess Epona Discovered at Heraclea Sintica New Finds: Terracotta Figurine of Celtic Goddess Epona Discovered at Heraclea Sintica
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Parliament Speaker Returned the Request for a Referendum on the Euro to President Radev Parliament Speaker Returned the Request for a Referendum on the Euro to President Radev
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Finance Minister Petkova: We Continue Active Efforts for Bulgaria to Take Its Place in the Eurozone Finance Minister Petkova: We Continue Active Efforts for Bulgaria to Take Its Place in the Eurozone
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

Водещи новини

София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за столичните ученици
София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
Красимир Вълчев иска законова промяна: Кметовете да не могат да обявяват еднолично неучебни дни Красимир Вълчев иска законова промяна: Кметовете да не могат да обявяват еднолично неучебни дни
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Твърдо "НЕ": Киселова върна предложението за референдум на президента (ОБЗОР) Твърдо "НЕ": Киселова върна предложението за референдум на президента (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 08:42 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев: Новото мнозинство в парламента погази Конституцията, употреби председателя на НС Президентът Румен Радев: Новото мнозинство в парламента погази Конституцията, употреби председателя на НС
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Ключов приоритет и стратегическа цел: Еврозоната (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Деница Сачева: Президентът дължи обяснение защо хвърли този коктейл...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Преговори за мир в Украйна: Ще седнат ли на една маса Путин и...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
По света
Сделки за милиарди и геополитика - очакванията от Близкоизточната...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ