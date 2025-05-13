Mayor Terziev: May 14 Declared a Non-School Day in Sofia Due to Public Transport Protest

"We understand the justified right to protest by Sofia’s public transport workers, but we hope it will proceed without incidents so that Sofia residents do not suffer. We continue to think and talk about wages, but we have different positions on what is possible, said the capital's mayor Vasil Terziev," stated Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev, addressing the upcoming protest in the capital's transport sector.

He announced that May 14 will be a non-school day in Sofia due to expected disruptions:

“We believe there will be significant difficulties. Tomorrow will be a non-school day in Sofia.”

Terziev emphasized that the issue is not about willingness, but about financial capability:

“It’s not a matter of desire, but of possibility. We are expected to act responsibly towards all city systems and to seek long-term solutions that are sustainable for all. It’s not that we are unwilling to give money we have — the reality is we don’t have it. It's not acceptable to cut the capital investment programme to pay for current expenses.”

He called on the national government to support the sector, underlining that this is not only a Sofia issue:

“The state must step in — this is a nationwide problem. Protests are happening here because Sofia is the largest city and most visible stage.”

The municipality has proposed a salary increase of BGN 100, which the protesting workers have deemed insufficient, demanding a BGN 400 raise — a figure the municipality says it cannot meet.

Regarding the protest plans, Terziev noted that no form of protest blocking Sofia's exits has been approved:

“There are law enforcement authorities who will intervene if the protest deviates from what was officially submitted and approved.”

Meanwhile, the municipality confirmed that kindergartens and nurseries will remain open, though there may be access issues: