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Measles Cases in Bulgaria Reach 125, with Further Test Results Pending from Several Districts

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Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
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A total of 125 cases of Measles have been recorded in Bulgaria as at 14 April, according to data from the Ministry of Health on April 15.

Between 10 and 14 April, new cases were registered in several regions: 18 in Vratsa, two in Lovech and one in Pleven. Samples have also been taken in Montana, Stara Zagora and Veliko Tarnovo, with laboratory results pending.

Those infected span several age groups: one infant under the age of one, five children aged one to four, seven aged five to nine, five aged 10 to 14, four aged 15 to 19, and two adults over 20.

Immunisation against measles in Bulgaria is mandatory and is administered at 13 months and again at 12 years of age, the ministry said. The disease is highly contagious and spreads through close contact. Symptoms include high fever, a runny nose, cough, watery eyes and a rash.

Anyone who has been in contact with an infected person is advised to seek medical attention immediately. If necessary, vaccination may be administered within 72 hours of exposure.

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