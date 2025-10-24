БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
MEPs Back Ending Seasonal Clock Changes Across the EU

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
EN
Запази

This Sunday, Bulgaria — along with the rest of Europe — will switch back to standard (astronomical) time. At 04:00, clocks will be set back by one hour

евродепутатите изразиха съгласие спре сезонната смяна часа
Снимка: The image is isllustrative

Members of the European Parliament have expressed support for ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, following a renewed debate in Strasbourg.

The proposal, first introduced in 2019 at the initiative of the European Commission, aims to establish a single, permanent time zone across the European Union.

Spain has now formally suggested that the EU end seasonal time changes from 2026.

The Commission’s move followed a public consultation involving 4.6 million EU citizens, in which an overwhelming 84% voted in favour of abolishing the clock change.

However, the Council of the European Union remains the main obstacle, as it has yet to reach a common position on the issue. MEPs are expected to call on the Council to clarify the reasons for the delay.

In the meantime, Europe will return to standard time this Sunday, when clocks will be set back one hour at 04:00.


