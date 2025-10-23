БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
25-годишният Фахри, обвинен в тройното убийство на...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Радев: "Коалиция Магнитски" е официализирана -...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
ГДБОП и френските власти разбиха група за трафик на...
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ministers of Defence of Bulgaria and Vietnam Discuss Partnership in the Field of Defence

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
EN
Запази
министрите отбраната българия виетнам обсъдиха партньорството областта отбраната

Bulgarian Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov held talks on October 23 in Sofia with his Vietnamese counterpart, General Phan Van Giang, as part of a high-level official visit by a delegation from Vietnam. The main topics discussed during the bilateral talks were military cooperation and the current state of security in the regions.

“We highly value our traditional friendship, goodwill, and mutual respect — deeply rooted in history and strengthened over the decades,” said Minister Zapryanov, adding that Vietnam is an important partner for Bulgaria in the dynamically developing region of Southeast Asia.

He expressed confidence that the scope of the fruitful partnership between the two countries will continue to expand, highlighting joint work in training and capacity building, exchange of expertise, and opportunities for collaboration in the military-technical field.

During the meeting, the two ministers identified specific initiatives in the areas of military education, training, and recreational support for service personnel.

At the end of the discussions, Minister Zapryanov and General Phan Van Giang signed a Letter of Intent aimed at deepening cooperation in the field of defence.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Заради кражба в ябълкова градина НКЖИ уволни 10 служители
1
Заради кражба в ябълкова градина НКЖИ уволни 10 служители
Министрите на отбраната на България и Виетнам обсъдиха партньорството в областта на отбраната
2
Министрите на отбраната на България и Виетнам обсъдиха...
Медведев: Тръмп е "на бойната пътека" към Москва, приравнил се е с "лудата Европа"
3
Медведев: Тръмп е "на бойната пътека" към Москва,...
Тръмп срещу Путин: САЩ наложиха санкции на "Роснефт" и "Лукойл"
4
Тръмп срещу Путин: САЩ наложиха санкции на "Роснефт" и...
Кметът на Елин Пелин след протест срещу застрояването на река: Обвиненията са безпочвени
5
Кметът на Елин Пелин след протест срещу застрояването на река:...
Тройното убийство: Няма данни 25-годишният Фахри да е психичноболен
6
Тройното убийство: Няма данни 25-годишният Фахри да е психичноболен

Най-четени

Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
1
Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин също иска войната да спре
2
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин...
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
3
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с 3 жертви край Бургас
4
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с...
Почина бившият депутат от "Атака" Магдалена Ташева
5
Почина бившият депутат от "Атака" Магдалена Ташева
Тройно убийство в Бургаско - 25-годишен застреля леля си, майка си и сестра си
6
Тройно убийство в Бургаско - 25-годишен застреля леля си, майка си...

More from: Politics

President Radev: “The Government Should Ensure There Is No Fuel Crisis in Bulgaria”
President Radev: “The Government Should Ensure There Is No Fuel Crisis in Bulgaria”
Bulgaria's Parliament Overturns Presidential Veto on State Agency for National Security Act Bulgaria's Parliament Overturns Presidential Veto on State Agency for National Security Act
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary To Lam Arrives in Bulgaria on Official Visit Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary To Lam Arrives in Bulgaria on Official Visit
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Tensions in Parliament Over the 2026 State Budget Tensions in Parliament Over the 2026 State Budget
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
Rule of Law in Bulgaria Discussed in European Parliament Debate Rule of Law in Bulgaria Discussed in European Parliament Debate
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
President Radev Returned Part of the Amendments to State Intelligence Agency Act for Further Consideration President Radev Returned Part of the Amendments to State Intelligence Agency Act for Further Consideration
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.

Водещи новини

25-годишният Фахри, обвинен в тройното убийство на семейството си, остава в ареста
25-годишният Фахри, обвинен в тройното убийство на семейството си,...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Радев: "Коалиция Магнитски" е официализирана - Пеевски управлява, Борисов изпълнява Радев: "Коалиция Магнитски" е официализирана - Пеевски управлява, Борисов изпълнява
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
ГДБОП и френските власти разбиха група за трафик на кокаин в Европа, има замесени българи ГДБОП и френските власти разбиха група за трафик на кокаин в Европа, има замесени българи
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Бившият заместник-кмет на София Никола Барбутов остава в ареста Бившият заместник-кмет на София Никола Барбутов остава в ареста
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
Окончателно: НС ще избира шефа на ДАНС
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
Тръмп срещу Путин: САЩ наложиха санкции на "Роснефт" и...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
По света
Росен Желязков: До 21 ноември трябва да се вземе генерално решение...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Новият пакет санкции срещу Русия отекна и в Народното събрание
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ