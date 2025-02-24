НОВИНИ
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Ukraine must be given reliable and stable security guarantees

мвнр призова пътува сицилия околностите
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:54, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Слушай новините днес

Ukraine should be given reliable and stable security guarantees as an indispensable condition for sustainable peace. This was stated in a position from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the third anniversary of the start of the war.

The Ukrainian people have endured more than a thousand days of suffering and destruction, defending themselves from Russian aggression. The scale of the destruction caused by Russia is enormous and unacceptable in the 21st century. In flagrant violation of key principles of international law, Russia has resorted to deliberate military action against critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, such as nuclear power plants and dams, completely disregarding the potential severe consequences for the environment and the civilian population far beyond the front lines, our Foreign Ministry said.

The human cost of the war is staggering. Tens of thousands of civilians, including children, have been killed or injured. Millions have been forced to flee their homes. Thousands of innocents have become victims of forced displacement, illegal abductions, and deportations," the ministry's statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on Russia to fully engage in diplomatic efforts to end this war. "There can be no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine and the European Union," the Ministry further said.

