Ministry of Interior Alerted to a New Telephone Fraud Scheme

Experts from the General Directorate "National Police" are alerting the public about a newly identified phone scam targeting Bulgarian citizens.

According to the authorities, the fraudulent scheme typically begins with a phone call to a mobile number from an individual falsely identifying themselves as a police officer — most often claiming to represent the National Police. The caller alleges that a third party, using a forged power of attorney, has attempted to take out a loan or withdraw funds from your account in your name.

Under the pretext of filling out an official protocol, the scammer requests additional sensitive information, including your bank account details, account balances, and even personal data of acquaintances or family members. You are then told that a bank representative will soon contact you to explain how to protect your finances and avoid becoming a victim of financial fraud.

The second phase of the scam involves a follow-up call from someone posing as a bank employee. This individual may advise you to withdraw all your money from your bank account, or take out the maximum allowable loan (under the claim that your credit potential must be "neutralized").

They may instruct you to transfer the withdrawn money to a “secure” bank account, deposit funds using a cryptocurrency ATM (cryptomat), hand the money over to a trusted courier or give the cash to a "police officer" for verification of authenticity of the banknotes.

Both scammers — the fake police officer and the fake bank employee — tend to speak convincingly and confidently, responding to all your questions in a professional manner. In some cases, a third actor may join the call, posing as a prosecutor, who confirms the existence of an ongoing investigation into a large criminal operation and warns that failure to cooperate could lead to suspicion falling on you as a potential accomplice.

The scam is particularly dangerous because the phone calls often appear to come from legitimate Bulgarian phone numbers — even those belonging to actual institutions or private individuals — due to number spoofing techniques.

The General Directorate “National Police” urges citizens not to trust such unsolicited phone calls. Remember:

If you are the subject of such a call, do not trust it, the National Police urge. Remember that the fraudulent story you will hear always requires urgency and confidentiality - they will claim to be protecting your money — but they are trying to steal it, the authorities stress.

This is a clear indication of a scam. If you receive such a call, remain calm and do not take any action under pressure.



Never provide personal or banking information to unknown individuals, regardless of whom they claim to be.



Hang up and verify the claims independently by calling your bank using the official phone number listed on its website.



Immediately report the incident by calling 112 or visiting your nearest police station.