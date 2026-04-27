Money Laundering Ring Disrupted: €600,000, 70 kg of Drugs and Ammunition Seized

Over €600,000 in cash, nearly 70 kilogrammes of drugs, and ammunition have been discovered during the dismantling of an organised crime group involved in money laundering and drug distribution, the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Georgi Kandev, announced on Facebook on April 27.

The specialised operation, conducted by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) and the State Agency for National Security (SANS), took place on 23 April 2026 following nearly four months of joint investigation.

The three detained individuals were travelling from Sofia towards Kyustendil in separate vehicles. During the investigation, 10 properties and vehicles were searched. More than 30 kg of marijuana were found in one of the cars, while over 30 kg of hashish and marijuana were discovered in a private residence in Sofia. At an address in Kyustendil, authorities found nearly €600,000 in cash and more than 600 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

A pre-trial proceedings has been launched under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, which stated that four individuals have been charged in connection with the case.

By a decision of 26 April 2026, the Sofia City Court ordered remand detention for two of the accused, while a third has been placed under house arrest.

The court rulings are not final and may be appealed before the Sofia Court of Appeal.

The fourth suspect remains at large and is wanted.