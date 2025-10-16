Mountain Rescuers Warn of Rising Accidents Due to Poor Equipment and Overconfidence

Tourists are increasingly underestimating mountain conditions, which often leads to accidents, according to the Mountain Rescue Service. Experts report that many mountain enthusiasts in Bulgaria tackle steep slopes with inadequate equipment, resulting in serious injuries from falls.

Data from the Mountain Rescue Service show that 179 mountain incidents occurred in 2024, most of them in the Rila and Pirin mountains.

Atanas Ukov from the Mountain Rescue Team in Bansko explained: “The main reasons for the rising number of rescue operations are the underestimation of the mountains, overconfidence in one’s own abilities, and inappropriate equipment. Very often, tourists choose unsuitable footwear, which leads to ankle injuries, fractures, and other trauma.”

Ahead of mountain hikes, especially in the winter season, specialists advise checking one’s health before attempting challenging ascents.

Dr. Tsvetelina Spasova, cardiologist at Blagoevgrad Hospital, warns: “Cold weather causes blood vessels to constrict. The patients most at risk are those with ischemic heart disease, chronic heart failure, or hypertension, which tends to worsen in winter. Before embarking on a long hike, skiing, or snowboarding, anyone with vascular problems should consult a cardiologist.”

Doctors also caution against sudden temperature changes. In Bulgaria’s winter resorts, tourists often move directly from a hot jacuzzi to the ski slopes, which can cause stress to the body and heart, they note.