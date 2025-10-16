БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
11
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Белият дом: Тръмп и Путин ще се срещнат в Будапеща
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Бившият зам.-кмет на София Никола Барбутов излиза под...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Благомир Коцев остава в ареста
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Отмениха бедственото положение в Елените
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
БСП: Няма свещени крави сред министрите ни, чакаме...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
Разбиха канал за контрабанда на китайски стоки, ощетил...
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
Президентът Радев: Ставаме свидетели на това как Борисов...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Дебат в ЕП за върховенството на закона в България заради...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Втори ден без кворум в парламента
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Президентът: Оставам солидарен със служителите - ще...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Генерал-майор Николай Русев: Пристигат още два F-16
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Mountain Rescuers Warn of Rising Accidents Due to Poor Equipment and Overconfidence

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
EN
Запази

Tourists increasingly underestimate mountain conditions, mountain rescuers said

все повече акции псс заради неподготвени планинари съветват експертите

Tourists are increasingly underestimating mountain conditions, which often leads to accidents, according to the Mountain Rescue Service. Experts report that many mountain enthusiasts in Bulgaria tackle steep slopes with inadequate equipment, resulting in serious injuries from falls.

Data from the Mountain Rescue Service show that 179 mountain incidents occurred in 2024, most of them in the Rila and Pirin mountains.

Atanas Ukov from the Mountain Rescue Team in Bansko explained:

“The main reasons for the rising number of rescue operations are the underestimation of the mountains, overconfidence in one’s own abilities, and inappropriate equipment. Very often, tourists choose unsuitable footwear, which leads to ankle injuries, fractures, and other trauma.”

Ahead of mountain hikes, especially in the winter season, specialists advise checking one’s health before attempting challenging ascents.

Dr. Tsvetelina Spasova, cardiologist at Blagoevgrad Hospital, warns:

“Cold weather causes blood vessels to constrict. The patients most at risk are those with ischemic heart disease, chronic heart failure, or hypertension, which tends to worsen in winter. Before embarking on a long hike, skiing, or snowboarding, anyone with vascular problems should consult a cardiologist.”

Doctors also caution against sudden temperature changes. In Bulgaria’s winter resorts, tourists often move directly from a hot jacuzzi to the ski slopes, which can cause stress to the body and heart, they note.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Генерал-майор Николай Русев: Пристигат още два F-16
1
Генерал-майор Николай Русев: Пристигат още два F-16
Заваля по Южното Черноморие, в следващите часове предупреждават за опасни количества дъжд
2
Заваля по Южното Черноморие, в следващите часове предупреждават за...
Адвокатът на близките на загиналия багерист в Елените: Там не е трябвало да се строи, виновните са доказани
3
Адвокатът на близките на загиналия багерист в Елените: Там не е...
BG-Alert в Бургаско: Дежурни екипи са в готовност да реагират на място
4
BG-Alert в Бургаско: Дежурни екипи са в готовност да реагират на място
Пеевски: Готови сме да споделим отговорността, Радев днес да подаде оставка
5
Пеевски: Готови сме да споделим отговорността, Радев днес да подаде...
Пътник е в болница след катастрофа между два трамвая (СНИМКИ)
6
Пътник е в болница след катастрофа между два трамвая (СНИМКИ)

Най-четени

Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев поиска разследването да започне отначало
1
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев...
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър Димитров
2
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
5
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния футбол, прекалено много чужденци играят
6
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния...

More from: Bulgaria

Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, Remains in Custody
Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, Remains in Custody
Ombudsman Proposes Simplifying the Procedure for Obtaining Family Allowances for Children Ombudsman Proposes Simplifying the Procedure for Obtaining Family Allowances for Children
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
State of Emergency Lifted in Elenite Seaside Resort State of Emergency Lifted in Elenite Seaside Resort
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Smuggling Network for Chinese Goods, Causing Over BGN 30 Million Loss to the State Budget Has Been Dismantled Smuggling Network for Chinese Goods, Causing Over BGN 30 Million Loss to the State Budget Has Been Dismantled
Чете се за: 06:12 мин.
Over 220,000 People Across Bulgaria Affected by Water Supply Restrictions Over 220,000 People Across Bulgaria Affected by Water Supply Restrictions
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Traffic on Danube Bridge at Ruse to Be Suspended on 4 November Due to Major Repairs Traffic on Danube Bridge at Ruse to Be Suspended on 4 November Due to Major Repairs
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.

Водещи новини

Белият дом: Тръмп и Путин ще се срещнат в Будапеща
Белият дом: Тръмп и Путин ще се срещнат в Будапеща
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
По света
Благомир Коцев остава в ареста Благомир Коцев остава в ареста
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
БСП за стабилността на кабинета: Властта за нас не е самоцел БСП за стабилността на кабинета: Властта за нас не е самоцел
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Отмениха бедственото положение в Елените Отмениха бедственото положение в Елените
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Какво трябва да предприеме Европа за отбраната си до 2030 г.?
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
По света
Бившият зам.-кмет на София Никола Барбутов излиза под домашен арест
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Над 220 000 души в България са на воден режим
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Как се прави здравословна кучешка торта?
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ