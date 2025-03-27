БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
MP Bozhidar Bozhanov indicted

The accusation is absurd, and I expect It to be dismissed in court, he says

Божидар Божанов
Снимка: BTA

The indictment has been handed to Bozhidar Bozhanov, a Member of Parliament from "We Continue the change - Democratic Bulgaria" on March 27. He voluntarily waived his immunity on 4 March after acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov requested it.

According to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, Bozhanov is accused of abuse of office while serving as Minister of Electronic Governance.

"The accusation is, of course, absurd. They are alleging things that did not happen. I have not committed any crimes; it is solely for propaganda purposes. I am absolutely confident that this will be dismissed in court, and I expect it to be brought to court as soon as possible. Political influences in the Prosecutor's Office are not a secret to anyone," Bozhanov commented on his way out of the investigation office.

The indictment alleges that Bozhanov provided the Executive Director of the Executive Agency for Electronic Governance Infrastructure with a flash drive containing a technical specification and instructed that it be used for a public procurement tender worth nearly 18 million BGN.

According to the prosecutor's office, the technical specification was prepared in violation of established procedures that ensure the security of the information.

MP Bozhidar Bozhanov will give up his immunity, calling the accusations against him "fabricated nonsense"

