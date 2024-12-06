НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

MPs elected Deputy Speakers of Parliament

"MRF - New Beginnings" did not nominate a candidate for Deputy Speaker

депутатите избраха анблок зам председателите парламента
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:11, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

MPs elected seven deputy Speaker of the 51st Parliament with 202 votes in favour, zero votes against and one abstention.

The nominees included: Raya Nazaryan from GERB-UDF, Atanas Atanasov from WE Continue Change-Democratic Bulgaria, Tsoncho Ganev from Vazrazhdane (Revival), Dragomir Stoynev from BSP-United Left, Hayri Sadakov from Alliance for Rights and Freedoms, Assoc. Prof. Nikoleta Kuzmanova from There Is Such a People and Radostin Vassilev from MECh party.

"MRF-New Beginning" did not nominate a candidate for deputy Speaker of Parliament.

After the election of the deputy Speakers, Parlaiment's Speaker Nataliya Kiselova announced a 15-minute break.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

The maximum insurable income increases to BGN 4,130
The maximum insurable income increases to BGN 4,130
14:28, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
 Newly elected Speaker of Parliament Nataliya Kiselova: Bulgarian citizens want a state that cares for them
Newly elected Speaker of Parliament Nataliya Kiselova: Bulgarian citizens want a state that cares for them
13:48, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 Nataliya Kiselova was elected Speaker of the 51st Parliament
Nataliya Kiselova was elected Speaker of the 51st Parliament
13:17, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 Bulgaria marks the Day of Saint Nicholas
Bulgaria marks the Day of Saint Nicholas
10:56, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
 Reactions after the tenth (almost successful) attempt to elect a Speaker of Parliament
Reactions after the tenth (almost successful) attempt to elect a Speaker of Parliament
19:09, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 12:05 мин.
 94,166,480 BGN allocated by the Government for disaster management and recovery
94,166,480 BGN allocated by the Government for disaster management and recovery
18:23, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
 'Tsarevna' ship collided with Turkish ship off Denmark
'Tsarevna' ship collided with Turkish ship off Denmark
18:07, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova will be the host of the 37th European Film Awards in Lucerne
Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova will be the host of the 37th European Film Awards in Lucerne
17:49, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Employees of the Ministry of Environment staged a protest
Employees of the Ministry of Environment staged a protest
16:16, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
 Two people arrested over arsenal of over 300 illicit weapons found in Smolyan
Two people arrested over arsenal of over 300 illicit weapons found in Smolyan
15:22, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
 WCC-DB submitted a request to the Constitutional Court for interpretation of the powers of the Supreme Judicial Council
WCC-DB submitted a request to the Constitutional Court for interpretation of the powers of the Supreme Judicial Council
14:59, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Prices of apartments in Sofia rose by 20%, average price reaching 1,840 euro/sq. m
Prices of apartments in Sofia rose by 20%, average price reaching 1,840 euro/sq. m
14:01, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
More from: Politics
Newly elected Speaker of Parliament Nataliya Kiselova: Bulgarian citizens want a state that cares for them
Newly elected Speaker of Parliament Nataliya Kiselova: Bulgarian citizens want a state that cares for them
Nataliya Kiselova was elected Speaker of the 51st Parliament
Nataliya Kiselova was elected Speaker of the 51st Parliament
Reactions after the tenth (almost successful) attempt to elect a Speaker of Parliament
Reactions after the tenth (almost successful) attempt to elect a Speaker of Parliament
WCC-DB submitted a request to the Constitutional Court for interpretation of the powers of the Supreme Judicial Council
WCC-DB submitted a request to the Constitutional Court for interpretation of the powers of the Supreme Judicial Council
Tenth attempt to elect Parliament Speaker fails
Tenth attempt to elect Parliament Speaker fails
Bulgaria's Parliament failed to elect a Speaker yet again
Bulgaria's Parliament failed to elect a Speaker yet again
Топ 24
Най-четени
Бял дим: Със 140 гласа "за" Наталия Киселова беше избрана за председател на 51-вото Народно събрание
Бял дим: Със 140 гласа "за" Наталия Киселова беше избрана...
Корабът "Царевна" се сблъска с турски кораб край Дания
Корабът "Царевна" се сблъска с турски кораб край Дания
Наталия Киселова: Идеята за мнозинство включва ПП-ДБ, "БСП – Обединена левица", ИТН и "Възраждане"
Наталия Киселова: Идеята за мнозинство включва ПП-ДБ, "БСП...
Земетресение с магнитуд 7 в Калифорния
Земетресение с магнитуд 7 в Калифорния
Наталия Киселова: Българските граждани искат държава, която да мисли за тях
Наталия Киселова: Българските граждани искат държава, която да...
За момента - няма да се умъртвяват животни във Велинград, съобщават МВР и МЗХ
За момента - няма да се умъртвяват животни във Велинград, съобщават...
БНТ 3 ще излъчи световното първенство по плуване в малък басейн в Будапеща
БНТ 3 ще излъчи световното първенство по плуване в малък басейн в...
Почитаме паметта на св. Николай. Честит празник!
Почитаме паметта на св. Николай. Честит празник!
Русия обяви, че затваря консулството на Полша в Санкт Петербург в отговор на решението на Варшава
Русия обяви, че затваря консулството на Полша в Санкт Петербург в...
Жълт и оранжев код за валежи в събота
Жълт и оранжев код за валежи в събота
Станимир Беломъжев се класира шести в спринта на състезание по ски ориентиране във Финландия
Станимир Беломъжев се класира шести в спринта на състезание по ски ориентиране във Финландия