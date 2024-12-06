MPs elected Deputy Speakers of Parliament
"MRF - New Beginnings" did not nominate a candidate for Deputy Speaker
MPs elected seven deputy Speaker of the 51st Parliament with 202 votes in favour, zero votes against and one abstention.
The nominees included: Raya Nazaryan from GERB-UDF, Atanas Atanasov from WE Continue Change-Democratic Bulgaria, Tsoncho Ganev from Vazrazhdane (Revival), Dragomir Stoynev from BSP-United Left, Hayri Sadakov from Alliance for Rights and Freedoms, Assoc. Prof. Nikoleta Kuzmanova from There Is Such a People and Radostin Vassilev from MECh party.
"MRF-New Beginning" did not nominate a candidate for deputy Speaker of Parliament.
After the election of the deputy Speakers, Parlaiment's Speaker Nataliya Kiselova announced a 15-minute break.
