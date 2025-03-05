MPs rejected the proposal of MECh party for renegotiation of concessions for gold and precious metals mining

Tension in Parliament during discussion of a draft resolution to oblige the Council of Ministers to renegotiate the current concessions for gold, precious and rare metals mining.

Another scenario was expected today in the plenary hall of the National Assembly, where deputies were supposed to review the three national budgets for 2025 on their first reading. However, since it is the first meeting of the month, opposition parties have the right to propose their own items for the agenda, according to parliamentary rules. Consequently, the proposal of the Ministry of Environment and Water (MEW) was voted on, demanding that the Council of Ministers renegotiate the concessions for gold, silver, and platinum mining in Bulgaria.

GERB-UDF opposed the proposal, arguing that the State Budget Law already includes a provision to reconsider these concessions, potentially increasing them, with the state expected to receive nearly 500 million BGN if this specific section of the budget is approved.

Meanwhile, "Vazrazhdane" started using procedural tactics to delay the debate, arguing that the budget discussion should not take place today.

Radostin Vasilev (Chair of MECh party (Morality, Unity, Honour): “We insist on renegotiating all active mining concessions for gold, precious, and rare metals to increase concession payments and enhance control. If there is no agreement to reconsider and renegotiate the payments, and in light of the clearly unfavorable terms for Bulgaria, these contracts should be terminated.” Alexander Ivanov - GERB-UDF: “This is political chatter because many people, who are no longer in this hall and in political life, have already commented on this topic. We will abstain because, by supporting the proposed budget for 2025, it will open the door for the Minister of Energy to change the regulations, amend the law, and submit it to the Parliament, potentially increasing these fees.” Viktor Papazov (Vazrazhdane): “This is an extremely relevant issue because I don’t know how many of you realize that all concessions are essentially rentier businesses. We have sold and handed over the riches of Bulgaria, and that is why we are poor—we are a colony.” Yavor Bozhankov - We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria: “I won’t dwell on how this affects Bulgaria’s investment climate—this absurd debate. You are speaking against 'Dundee Precious Metals,' but they are funding you. If there is anyone who is consistent and exceptionally persistent, it is the 'Vazrazhdane' party.” Yordan Tsonev - MRF- New Beginning: We from 'MRF-New Beginning' believe that the state’s policy in this area should be revised, without affecting investors. However, there is a way to protect the state’s interests.” Toshko Yordanov - There is Such a People: “In the proposal as it is, there are some things we would support, and others we would not. According to our data, if the contracts are canceled, they would gain more, and the state would lose much more. Therefore, canceling the contracts is not a practical solution for us at this time, so this is our proposed amendment.”

Debate on the "Centre for Innovation in Defence"

The topic of the so-called "Centre for Innovation in Defence", which was announced at today's Cabinet meeting, also prompted comments from the leader of 'MRF - New Beginning', Delyan Peevski, in the corridors of the Parliament. He raised the rhetorical question of what kind of centre will be built if the state has no money and declared his opposition to continued assistance to Ukraine in the future, stating that Bulgarian citizens need these funds more.

The MECh's proposal for renegotiating the mining concessions was just voted on, with the majority in the hall rejecting it.

