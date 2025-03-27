MRF-New Beginning leader Peevski: I will report "the personal hadn-picked prosecutor of Kiril Petkov" to the Prosecutor's Office

I will report Teodora Georgieva to the Prosecutor's Office e for making a false accusation with the big lie she has told. I had nothing to do with this case and she will have to explain how she framed me and will have to face the consequences, the leader of MRF - New Beginning, Delyan Peevski said on the sidelines of the Parliament on March 27.

"This is an accusation of a crime, and she will bear her responsibility. I will file a formal complaint against her," he added.

The statement from the Chairman of the "MRF-New Beginning" parliamentary group comes after Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva revealed that she is under investigation because she recused herself from the investigation into the expansion of the gas storage facility in Chiren, claiming she had been threatened.

In response to Georgieva's remarks that she felt threatened by Peevski, the leader of "MRF-New Beginning" commented:

"Are you referring to the partner of Petyo the Euro? The one about whom recordings came out, showing how she became a European prosecutor in such a criminal way? When did she suddenly feel threatened by Peevski—after the European Prosecutor’s Office started investigating her?"

Peevski referred to Teodora Georgieva as "the personal, hand-picked prosecutor of Kiril Petkov" (co-chair of 'We Continue the Change').