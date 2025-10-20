БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Municipal Company Assigned to Handle Rubbish Collection in Lyulin and Krasno Selo Districts

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
EN
Запази

80% of rubbish cleaning in the two capital districts has been restored

новините изгубени боклука

From 0 to 80% — that’s how the Deputy Mayor of Sofia, Nadezhda Bobcheva, described the progress made in the crisis plan for rubbish collection in the Lyulin and Krasno Selo districts. According to her, the municipality has gone through “a difficult path” over the past two weeks and has now restored most of the scheduled waste collection services.

“When all this started, we didn’t have a single truck or employee available to work. Now we are technically equipped and have staff operating the vehicles,” Bobcheva said at a press briefing at Sofia Municipality on October 20.

She expressed gratitude to everyone involved in overcoming the crisis, including volunteers.

“Two weeks ago, we announced an emergency organisation for waste collection in these two districts. In that time, we’ve made significant progress — from 0% to 80%. When I say ‘from 0%’, I mean that at the start, we literally had no trucks and no staff. Now we are properly equipped and have recruited a sufficient number of people to operate the machinery,” she explained.

The Deputy Mayor noted that technical failures and staff illnesses continue to pose challenges: “The vehicles break down, there are malfunctions, people get ill. At this point, we can say that we have restored 80% of the scheduled waste collection service in both districts.”

To further ease the system, Bobcheva announced that large containers will be placed at Zhitnitsa Street for bulky household waste such as furniture, as well as for construction debris. “We’ll monitor the process closely and won’t allow companies to dump waste at these sites — such violations have already been detected,” she added.

She urged citizens to separate their waste properly.

Bobcheva confirmed that Sofekostroy will continue handling waste collection in both districts, with no plans to contract a new company.

She reminded that the Sofia Municipal Council recently approved a loan of 9 million leva to purchase the necessary equipment and hire staff.

“There are still critical points in both Lyulin and Krasno Selo. No one said it would be easy,” she concluded.

Currently, the municipal enterprise has nine refuse trucks, four multi-lift vehicles, eleven small collection trucks, and one mixed-waste vehicle. Staffing shortages, however, remain a significant issue, municipal officials said.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Бащата на Сияна и адвокатът на обвиняемия шофьор с остра размяна на реплики в "Денят започва"
1
Бащата на Сияна и адвокатът на обвиняемия шофьор с остра размяна на...
Глобален интернет срив засегна сайтове и приложения
2
Глобален интернет срив засегна сайтове и приложения
Има задържани за намушканото дете в мол, което почина снощи
3
Има задържани за намушканото дете в мол, което почина снощи
Ден преди да влезе в затвора: Бившият френски президент Саркози се срещна с Макрон
4
Ден преди да влезе в затвора: Бившият френски президент Саркози се...
Полицейска акция в Община Пловдив
5
Полицейска акция в Община Пловдив
Санкции за инструктора и за изпитващия на загиналото момче, шофирало при катастрофата в Бургаско
6
Санкции за инструктора и за изпитващия на загиналото момче,...

Най-четени

Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
1
Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин също иска войната да спре
2
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
5
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с 3 жертви край Бургас
6
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с...

More from: Bulgaria

Is Climate the Only Cause of Natural Disasters?
Is Climate the Only Cause of Natural Disasters?
“You Are Not Alone”: Bulgaria's Revenue Agency and Customs Launch Campaign to Combat Addictions “You Are Not Alone”: Bulgaria's Revenue Agency and Customs Launch Campaign to Combat Addictions
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Bacteria in Hot Tap Water? - Study Looks at Potential Risk to Consumers Bacteria in Hot Tap Water? - Study Looks at Potential Risk to Consumers
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Traffic Organisation Changes on Trakia Motorway Due to Roadworks Traffic Organisation Changes on Trakia Motorway Due to Roadworks
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Commission on Protection of Competition Inspects Presidential Administration Over Medical Equipment from “The Bulgarian Christmas” Initiative Commission on Protection of Competition Inspects Presidential Administration Over Medical Equipment from “The Bulgarian Christmas” Initiative
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Bulgaria Ready to Allow Putin’s Plane to Pass Through Its Airspace for Possible Meeting with Trump and Zelensky in Budapest Bulgaria Ready to Allow Putin’s Plane to Pass Through Its Airspace for Possible Meeting with Trump and Zelensky in Budapest
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Проф. Николай Габровски е Лекар на 2025 година
Проф. Николай Габровски е Лекар на 2025 година
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Близки на убитото момче в столичен мол протестираха пред СДВР Близки на убитото момче в столичен мол протестираха пред СДВР
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Ден преди да влезе в затвора: Бившият френски президент Саркози се срещна с Макрон Ден преди да влезе в затвора: Бившият френски президент Саркози се срещна с Макрон
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
По света
Испания предлага на ЕС: Да се прекрати смяната на часовото време от 2026 г. Испания предлага на ЕС: Да се прекрати смяната на часовото време от 2026 г.
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
По света
Преформатиране или стабилност? Управляващите търсят посока преди...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Пак дописвани преференции: Установени са нарушения при отчитането...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Бактерии в топлата вода? - изследване проверява има ли опасност за...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Преди срещата с Путин: Ще успее ли Тръмп да замрази войната в Украйна?
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ