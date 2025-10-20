БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Глобален интернет срив засегна сайтове и приложения
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Европрокуратурата разследва ремонта на сградата на ОП...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Полицейска акция в Община Пловдив
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Възлагат на общинската фирма "Софекострой" да...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Трагедията в Бургаско: 18-годишният младеж, шофирал...
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
Има задържани за намушканото дете в мол, което почина снощи
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Municipal Company “Sofekostroy” Assigned to Handle Rubbish Collection in Lyulin and Krasno Selo Districts

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
EN
Запази

80% of rubbish cleaning in the two capital districts has been restored

новините изгубени боклука

From 0 to 80% — that’s how the Deputy Mayor of Sofia, Nadezhda Bobcheva, described the progress made in the crisis plan for rubbish collection in the Lyulin and Krasno Selo districts. According to her, the municipality has gone through “a difficult path” over the past two weeks and has now restored most of the scheduled waste collection services.

“When all this started, we didn’t have a single truck or employee available to work. Now we are technically equipped and have staff operating the vehicles,” Bobcheva said at a press briefing at Sofia Municipality on October 20.

She expressed gratitude to everyone involved in overcoming the crisis, including volunteers.

“Two weeks ago, we announced an emergency organisation for waste collection in these two districts. In that time, we’ve made significant progress — from 0% to 80%. When I say ‘from 0%’, I mean that at the start, we literally had no trucks and no staff. Now we are properly equipped and have recruited a sufficient number of people to operate the machinery,” she explained.

The Deputy Mayor noted that technical failures and staff illnesses continue to pose challenges: “The vehicles break down, there are malfunctions, people get ill. At this point, we can say that we have restored 80% of the scheduled waste collection service in both districts.”

To further ease the system, Bobcheva announced that large containers will be placed at Zhitnitsa Street for bulky household waste such as furniture, as well as for construction debris. “We’ll monitor the process closely and won’t allow companies to dump waste at these sites — such violations have already been detected,” she added.

She urged citizens to separate their waste properly.

Bobcheva confirmed that Sofekostroy will continue handling waste collection in both districts, with no plans to contract a new company.

She reminded that the Sofia Municipal Council recently approved a loan of 9 million leva to purchase the necessary equipment and hire staff.

“There are still critical points in both Lyulin and Krasno Selo. No one said it would be easy,” she concluded.

Currently, the municipal enterprise has nine refuse trucks, four multi-lift vehicles, eleven small collection trucks, and one mixed-waste vehicle. Staffing shortages, however, remain a significant issue, municipal officials said.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина момчето, което беше намушкано в столичен мол
1
Почина момчето, което беше намушкано в столичен мол
Почина бившият депутат от "Атака" Магдалена Ташева
2
Почина бившият депутат от "Атака" Магдалена Ташева
Поредна измама - промени банковата си сметка, за да превалутират средствата в евро
3
Поредна измама - промени банковата си сметка, за да превалутират...
Момче на 15 години е намушкано в столичен мол, с опасност за живота е
4
Момче на 15 години е намушкано в столичен мол, с опасност за живота е
Сензационни отломки от миналото: Кораб на дъното пред Харманите
5
Сензационни отломки от миналото: Кораб на дъното пред Харманите
"При 180 км/ч всичко отива на вятъра": Висока скорост ли е причината за трагедията на пътя край Созопол?
6
"При 180 км/ч всичко отива на вятъра": Висока скорост ли...

Най-четени

Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
1
Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин също иска войната да спре
2
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с 3 жертви край Бургас
5
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с...
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
6
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа

More from: Bulgaria

€280,000 for… sand? European Public Prosecutor investigates alleged mussel farm fraud near Cape Emine
€280,000 for… sand? European Public Prosecutor investigates alleged mussel farm fraud near Cape Emine
15-Year-Old Boy Died of His Wounds after Being Stabbed in Shopping Mall in Sofia 15-Year-Old Boy Died of His Wounds after Being Stabbed in Shopping Mall in Sofia
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
European Public Prosecutor’s Office Is Investigating Two Directorates in Plovdiv Municipality European Public Prosecutor’s Office Is Investigating Two Directorates in Plovdiv Municipality
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Each Person in Bulgaria Throws Away 93 kg of Food Per Year Each Person in Bulgaria Throws Away 93 kg of Food Per Year
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Explosion in a Flat in Central Plovdiv Explosion in a Flat in Central Plovdiv
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Two 16-Year-Old Boys Injured in Electric Scooter Accident in Ruse Two 16-Year-Old Boys Injured in Electric Scooter Accident in Ruse
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.

Водещи новини

Европрокуратурата разследва две дирекции в Общината в Пловдив
Европрокуратурата разследва две дирекции в Общината в Пловдив
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Глобален интернет срив засегна сайтове и приложения Глобален интернет срив засегна сайтове и приложения
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
По света
Трагедия в мол: Задържаните за смъртта на 15-годишното момче са негови връстници Трагедия в мол: Задържаните за смъртта на 15-годишното момче са негови връстници
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Санкции за инструктора и за изпитващия на загиналото момче, шофирало при катастрофата в Бургаско Санкции за инструктора и за изпитващия на загиналото момче, шофирало при катастрофата в Бургаско
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
Кризата с боклука в София: Общинска фирма е ангажирана да извозва...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Математически неволи: Може ли броят на видовете ракообразни да не е...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
У нас
След "кражбата на века": Лувърът остава затворен
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
По света
Нов протест за запазване на Боянското блато
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ