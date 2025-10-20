БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
15-Year-Old Boy Died of His Wounds after Being Stabbed in Shopping Mall in Sofia

Two 15-year-old boys have been detained in connection with the death of another 15-year-old who on Sunday was fatally stabbed in a shopping mall in Sofia.

The suspects are currently being held at Sofia’s Third Police Station. According to unofficial reports, both teenagers are residents of the capital’s Fakulteta district. One of them has been identified as the perpetrator, while the other is currently treated as a witness — though investigators have not ruled out his possible involvement in inflicting the fatal stab wound that led to the victim’s death later in hospital.

The circumstances are being clarified through CCTV footage and witness statements. Based on the evidence collected so far, investigators are working with the supervising prosecutor, appointed after the case was reported to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, to determine who will be charged and what the specific charges will be.

The management of the shopping mall where the fatal incident took place stated that this was the first case of its kind on their premises. They emphasised that no such altercations had occurred there in recent years.

The head of the mall’s security company declined to give details about how the guards reacted, following witness accounts suggesting that the security team may have intervened with a delay.

Daniel Neykov, representative of the security company, commented:

“We have provided everything requested by the investigating authorities. All procedures were followed as described in the security plan and the other documents regulating our operations.”

Tsvetomir Arsov, manager of the shopping centre: "Unfortunately, we can say nothing more than that we are fully cooperating with the investigating authorities. This is rather a precedent that happens with us. In the last 3-4 years that I have been here, nothing like this has happened. This can be checked with the Sofia directorate of the Ministery of Interior."

