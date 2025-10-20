Suspect in Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy in Shopping Centre in Sofia Has Made a Full Confession

A 15-year-old boy suspected of murdering another 15-year-old in a shopping mall in downtown Sofia has been formally charged and detained for 72 hours. This was announced by Sofia’s Deputy City Prosecutor, Desislava Petrova, during a briefing regarding yesterday’s fatal incident in which a 15-year-old victim died.

The emergency call was received at around 19:30 on 112 on Sunday, October 19. Police teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, and as a result of their rapid response, they identified the suspected perpetrator — a 15-year-old known to the victim.

“Information was reported to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, and the investigation is being handled by an investigating officer. The suspect was searched and examined, and his clothing and personal items related to the case were seized. The weapon believed to have been used in the crime was also recovered and will undergo forensic analysis,” explained Deputy City Prosecutor Desislava Petrova. "Today, a prosecutor from the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office charged the minor and ordered his detention for 72 hours. The prosecution is expected to request a permanent detention order," she said.

The investigation continues, with authorities working to clarify exactly how the conflict between the two boys escalated.

“Preliminary information indicates that the victim struck the accused during the altercation. In response, the accused drew a pocket knife with a blade approximately 9.5–10 cm long and inflicted a single stab wound to the victim’s chest, which caused his death,” Petrova explained.

According to Sofia Police Chief Lyubomir Nikolov, upon arriving at the scene, police learned that the victim had already been taken to 'Pirogov' Energency Hospital by private transport. Witnesses were located both at the scene and at their homes and were subsequently interviewed.

“To date, 11 witnesses have been questioned at the City Prosecutor’s Office. The suspect has a previous criminal record. His offences began in 2022 with one unlawful act, followed by four thefts in 2023, and a robbery in 2025,” explained Nikolov.

The detained boy had previously been placed in a family-type social home in Elin Pelin. “Educators reported that he was a problematic child. Since August 2024, following a court decision, he was returned to his parents,” added Nikolov.

Immediately after the incident, the suspect left the shopping centre with a friend via the emergency exit, crossed the park area of Vazrazhdane Park, and reached a tram stop on Bulgaria Boulevard, from where he travelled to the Hristo Botev district.