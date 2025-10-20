БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Taxi Fares in Sofia Could Increase by Nearly 19% from January Next Year

Taxi services in the capital may see an increase of 18.6% in fares starting January next year. The proposal for the new tariffs was discussed at a meeting of the Transport Committee of the Sofia Municipal Council today, October 20 and is scheduled to be voted on Thursday at the Council sitting.

If the proposal is approved, the minimum daytime fare is expected to rise from BGN 1.21 to BGN 1.43, while the maximum fare would increase from BGN 2.05 to BGN 2.43.

The new tariff calculation methodology factors in inflation (75%), the minimum wage (15%), and fuel prices (10%). Under the proposed system, taxi fares would be updated annually to reflect these indicators.

