Myumyun Myumyun Leaves 'Alliance for Rights and Freedoms' Parliamentary Group

"Last week, I expressed my dissatisfaction with what has happened and what is still happening. We are making many mistakes. As an example, I will mention the publication by the MRF Press Center calling for the renaming of the group 'I Support Ahmed Dogan.' I have attended meetings of the Central Organisational Bureau (COB) and meetings of the COB and parliamentary group with district governors and mayors, where Mr. Dogan expressed this opinion and declared exactly this position. The mistake yesterday was that this should have been said by him personally, rather than the position coming from the Press Centre. By doing so, he allowed the parliamentary group and leadership to be attacked once again," wrote MP Myumyun Myumyun in a post on Facebook on July 2.

"The same thing happened with Mr. Dogan’s desire for us to support this government, and subsequently not to support the no-confidence vote against it. At that time, people were left with the impression that the leadership acted against his will. After that, attacks against the party leadership began in the said group and continue to this day. Excuse me, but everyone has honour and dignity! All those you attack in such a ruthless way have carried a huge burden on their shoulders. They have gone and continue to go through very difficult times for the party. Unlike those verbal attackers who were neither seen over the years nor in the recent elections. This is not how things should be done. You demotivate everyone here who wants to do something for this party and for the unity of the community. There is no one willing to build the party with you. There are no such masochists."

As a sign of disagreement with what is happening, I am remaining in this National Assembly as an independent member of parliament, he stated.