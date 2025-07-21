БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Фалшиви сайтове подвеждат шофьори с по-скъпи винетки
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Ивайло Мирчев, ПП-ДБ: Очакваме атаки по Васил Терзиев
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

National Health Insurance Fund and State Agencies to Conduct Hospital Inspections

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
EN
Запази
здравната каса медицински надзор агенцията държавна финансова инспекция данс проверяват болници
Снимка: archive

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), together with the State Agency for National Security, the Executive Agency for Medical Supervision, and the Agency for State Financial Inspection, will be conducting comprehensive inspections of hospitals, the NHIF announced on July 21.

The inspections are extraordinary and complex, and the activity carried out and reported by the hospitals will be checked. All institutions, according to their competence, will establish the legality of the activities performed and reported in hospitals.

In the first stage, six hospitals in Sofia will be inspected - two public, two private and two hospitals under Article 5 of the Medical Institutions Act (the so-called "departmental hospitals"). The inspections will cover a total of 41 hospitals in the country, which have been selected according to objective criteria. The criteria will be announced once the inspections are completed and institutions will inform the public of the results once the inspections are completed.

The National Health Insurance Fund regularly carries out planned or extraordinary inspections of various hospital and outpatient care facilities.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

България завърши европейското по лека атлетика за младежи с два сребърни медала
1
България завърши европейското по лека атлетика за младежи с два...
Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в двете посоки край Пазарджик (ВИДЕО)
2
Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в двете...
Промени в движението около Националния стадион "Васил Левски" заради концерта на Guns N’ Roses
3
Промени в движението около Националния стадион "Васил...
Борисов към Радев: Обади се лично на Тръмп и оправи дреболиите с митата
4
Борисов към Радев: Обади се лично на Тръмп и оправи дреболиите с...
Смърт в Газа - 67 души бяха убити, докато чакат за храна
5
Смърт в Газа - 67 души бяха убити, докато чакат за храна
Операция "Ориент Експрес" - кокаинът в куфарите е бил на стойност над 37 милиона лева
6
Операция "Ориент Експрес" - кокаинът в куфарите е бил на...

Най-четени

Осем бебета са родени във Великобритания с генетичен материал от трима души
1
Осем бебета са родени във Великобритания с генетичен материал от...
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
2
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
3
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
4
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
6 години затвор: Окончателна присъда за Адриан, който прегази Ани и Явор на бул. "Сливница"
5
6 години затвор: Окончателна присъда за Адриан, който прегази Ани и...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
6
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3

More from: Health

Doctors in Plovdiv Successfully Remove 15-Kg Tumour from the Abdomen of a 53-Year-Old Woman
Doctors in Plovdiv Successfully Remove 15-Kg Tumour from the Abdomen of a 53-Year-Old Woman
Nearly 90,000 Bulgarians Now Have Access to Their Electronic Health Records via the E-Health App Nearly 90,000 Bulgarians Now Have Access to Their Electronic Health Records via the E-Health App
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Bulgaria Launches Free HPV Vaccination for Children Bulgaria Launches Free HPV Vaccination for Children
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Genome Architecture: World Scientists Discuss the Topic in Sofia Genome Architecture: World Scientists Discuss the Topic in Sofia
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Bulgaria to Receive Two More Air Ambulances by Year-End, Three More Expected Next Year Bulgaria to Receive Two More Air Ambulances by Year-End, Three More Expected Next Year
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Medical Helicopter Transports Woman Injured during Hike near Vihren Peak Medical Helicopter Transports Woman Injured during Hike near Vihren Peak
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.

Водещи новини

Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в двете посоки край Пазарджик (ВИДЕО)
Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в двете...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Протест на БОЕЦ доведе до напрежение пред сградата на Антикорупционната комисия Протест на БОЕЦ доведе до напрежение пред сградата на Антикорупционната комисия
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Две деца избягаха от детска градина в София, возили са се в метрото Две деца избягаха от детска градина в София, возили са се в метрото
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Как глезят обитателите в зоопарка в Бургас (СНИМКИ) Как глезят обитателите в зоопарка в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:12 мин.
Галерия
Излезе второто класиране за прием в 8-и клас
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
За опасни бактерии по турските плажове предупреждават здравни експерти
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
Лекари отстраниха 15-килограмова киста от корема на 53-годишна жена...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Промени в движението около Националния стадион "Васил...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Регионални
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ