National Health Insurance Fund and State Agencies to Conduct Hospital Inspections

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), together with the State Agency for National Security, the Executive Agency for Medical Supervision, and the Agency for State Financial Inspection, will be conducting comprehensive inspections of hospitals, the NHIF announced on July 21.

The inspections are extraordinary and complex, and the activity carried out and reported by the hospitals will be checked. All institutions, according to their competence, will establish the legality of the activities performed and reported in hospitals.

In the first stage, six hospitals in Sofia will be inspected - two public, two private and two hospitals under Article 5 of the Medical Institutions Act (the so-called "departmental hospitals"). The inspections will cover a total of 41 hospitals in the country, which have been selected according to objective criteria. The criteria will be announced once the inspections are completed and institutions will inform the public of the results once the inspections are completed.

The National Health Insurance Fund regularly carries out planned or extraordinary inspections of various hospital and outpatient care facilities.