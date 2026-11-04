National Revenue Agency Identifies Irregularities at Nearly 60% of Dental and Medical Practices in Sofia

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has identified irregularities at nearly 60% of dental and medical practices and clinics in Sofia. The agency said that its tax inspectors had carried out inspections at 24 premises in a single day.

The irregularities identified included missing mandatory information on till receipts, discrepancies between the cash held on the premises and the amounts recorded by the fiscal device, incorrect recording of sales and the charging of VAT.

Notices of administrative violations are to be issued, followed by the imposition of the prescribed penalties.

The NRA reminded users of medical and dental services that they should always request a till receipt when making payments at a surgery or reception desk. If a receipt is refused, patients may withhold payment until they receive the fiscal receipt.

Consumers can also help monitor the proper reporting of revenue by using the NRA's mobile application, NRA Mobile, which scans the QR code on receipts. The app can be downloaded from the App Store for devices running iOS or from Google Play.

Reports of failure to issue till receipts, falsified payment documents or receipts missing mandatory information, as well as other tax and social security violations, can be submitted by calling the NRA Information Centre on 0700 18 700 or by email at infocenter@nra.bg.