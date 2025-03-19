Nearly 80 arrested for drug distribution in Sofia in just two days

Over the past two days, nearly 80 individuals have been arrested in Sofia for possession and distribution of drugs. Various types of drugs were found, including marijuana, synthetic substances, and cocaine.

Among the detained individuals, one was found with a large quantity of the discontinued medication Rivotril, which had been removed from the market in Bulgaria.

The distribution of drugs is unfortunately increasingly affecting younger individuals, even children. Soft drugs like marijuana and amphetamines are being distributed near schools, with dealers often living near or even being students of these institutions.

Drug distribution among teenagers primarily happens through peer groups, to reduce the risk of dealers being targeted by law enforcement. A new trend is emerging, with Rivotril being distributed — a medication used for mental conditions.

Some 80,000 tablets of the drug were found on Sunday at an address occupied by one of those arrested. In large quantities, this drug can lead to death. Last year in Varna, a woman offering intimate services had drugged a customer with Rivotril in order to rob him. The client, however, lost his life. Apart from near schools, the new trend in drug distribution is through orders placed via social media, where delivery is made not directly to the client's home but to a location specified by the dealer.

A day earlier, during a check on a man at one of the metro stations in Sofia’s eastern part, 18 vape devices were found. Further inspection of the man's home and basement revealed 480 additional vape devices. Laboratory analysis confirmed that all the devices contained synthetic drugs. Investigators have found that the man was distributing these vapes mainly among minors.

In the area of the so-called "4th kilometre" in the capital, police officers of the 1st regional police station stopped a car for inspection. Several packages of marijuana, pre-divided into doses, were found in the car. The driver, already with a criminal record, prompted investigators to expand their investigation.

Alexander Nenov, Head of Criminal Police at 1st Regional Police Station:

"We identified two addresses he frequents. At one of them, along with storage facilities, nearly 10,000 blister packs or around 80,000 Rivotril pills were found, packaged in various bags and boxes without any packaging."

The drug can only be prescribed by psychiatrists to people suffering from epilepsy and panic attacks. The active substance also has applications in the treatment of alcohol and drug addictions. Investigators have evidence that the man was distributing Rivotril along with other drugs to drug addicts.

Alexander Nenov, Head of Criminal Police at 1st Regional Police Station:

"Various ecstasy-type pills were also found, as well as several packets of a white powdery substance, which was later confirmed to be cocaine after expert analysis.

On the night between Saturday and Sunday, the police received a report about a driver behaving aggressively, threatening other motorists with a gun. When the vehicle was stopped, the police officers discovered that both the driver and his passenger were using nitrous oxide (commonly known as "laughing gas"). Several bottles of this substance were also found in the car. The police also checked the homes of the two.

Alexander Nenov, Head of Criminal Police at 1st Regional Police Station:

"What was more interesting was that a large vacuum sealer bag with nearly 1 kg. of pot was found in the driver or at an address he gave."

The investigation revealed that the substance in question is high-quality marijuana. Additionally, scales and empty packets for packaging individual doses were found. Over the weekend, 40 individuals were detained for possession and distribution of narcotics at the First Regional Police Station. Criminal investigators from the Fifth Regional Police Station in the "Hadzhi Dimitur" neighbourhood apprehended a man who had been storing a large quantity of cannabis and synthetic drugs at his home. The investigators report that dealers are becoming increasingly younger and more brazen in their drug distribution activities.

Alexander Nenov, Head of Criminal Police at 1st Regional Police Station:

"There is a specific quantity of drugs being distributed near schools, as adolescents are among the clientele who can easily be introduced to and become addicted to the respective drug. The dealers are often from the circle of these children, and they may be older students or individuals living near the schools.

Around schools, marijuana and amphetamines are the main drugs on offer. Cocaine continues to be available mainly in downtown nightclubs. Online orders are the most current trend. A full range of drugs is being offered, with the delivery location determined by the dealer.