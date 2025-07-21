No Exceedance of Air Quality Standards Detected After Fire at 'Bobov Dol' TPP

There have been no exceedances of air quality standards in the area surrounding the Bobov Dol Thermal Power Plant (TPP) following a fire at the facility, the Ministry of Environment and Water (MoEW) said on July 21.
“Data from both monitoring points for the observed indicators show values below the limits for ambient air quality, with no exceedances recorded,” the ministry stated.
Due to the transformer fire at the power plant, the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water (RIEW) – Sofia requested that the Executive Environment Agency (ExEA) conduct emergency air quality monitoring using a Gasmet DX 4040 device, measuring for:
Measurements were taken at two locations in the village of Golemo Selo:
According to the MoEW, readings from both points showed values below the detection limits, with no exceedances observed.
Preliminary data from the Automatic Monitoring Station in Golemo Selo also indicated no breach of ambient air quality norms.
“At 20:50 on 20 July, a fire broke out in a transformer connected to Energy Boiler 1 at the plant, which had already been shut down and taken out of operation. The fire was fully extinguished by 22:00.
The RIEW - Sofia received the alert and immediately assembled a team, which, along with experts from the General Directorate for Laboratory Analytical Activities of the ExEA, began an on-site inspection.
Arrangements were made for air quality measurements and deployment of a mobile automatic monitoring station in Golemo Selo.
The inspection is ongoing, and a detailed analysis will be carried out on all findings from observations on and around the industrial site.
Authorities are also reviewing photos, video recordings from monitors, and logbooks provided during the current inspection,” the ministry stated.