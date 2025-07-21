No Exceedance of Air Quality Standards Detected After Fire at 'Bobov Dol' TPP

There have been no exceedances of air quality standards in the area surrounding the Bobov Dol Thermal Power Plant (TPP) following a fire at the facility, the Ministry of Environment and Water (MoEW) said on July 21.

“Data from both monitoring points for the observed indicators show values below the limits for ambient air quality, with no exceedances recorded,” the ministry stated.

Due to the transformer fire at the power plant, the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water (RIEW) – Sofia requested that the Executive Environment Agency (ExEA) conduct emergency air quality monitoring using a Gasmet DX 4040 device, measuring for:

Sulphur dioxide (SO₂)

Nitric oxide (NO)

Carbon monoxide (CO)

Carbon dioxide (CO₂)

Benzene (C₆H₆)

Measurements were taken at two locations in the village of Golemo Selo:

From 00:05 to 00:45 on 21 July 2025 – near the mayor’s office building

From 00:55 to 01:35 on the same night – at the nearest residential house to the plant

According to the MoEW, readings from both points showed values below the detection limits, with no exceedances observed.

Preliminary data from the Automatic Monitoring Station in Golemo Selo also indicated no breach of ambient air quality norms.