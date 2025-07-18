Number of Farms Affected by Sheep and Goat Pox Continues to Rise in Plovdiv District

The number of farms affected by sheep and goat pox is continuing to grow, according to institutions reporting to the Regional Disaster Response Task Force in Plovdiv (Southern Bulgaria). The municipalities of Maritsa and Parvomay remain the most severely affected, and as of today, new outbreaks have been confirmed in Sadovo, Rakovski, and Asenovgrad, pending confirmation based on on-site sample testing. This was announced by Professor Hristina Yancheva, Governor of Plovdiv and Chair of the Regional Disaster Response Task Force.

According to the latest data from the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA), the total number of outbreaks has reached 42, with 2,000 animals affected, out of nearly 100,000 officially registered sheep and goats in the region. Experts are urging livestock owners and veterinarians to inform the authorities and isolate infected animals at the very first signs of illness — such as fever, lethargy, skin rashes, and swelling of the head and limbs. Early reporting is one of the most critical factors in containing the spread of the disease; failure to do so may lead to serious economic losses.

Representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food have called on livestock owners to register their animals with the local municipal offices. Registration requires submission of a standard BFSA application form and a contract for veterinary care with a registered veterinary practitioner. There is no fee for this service. However, registration is a crucial safeguard for farmers, as without it, they are not eligible to receive compensation or financial assistance in the event that their animals need to be culled.

In recent days, the regional task force has introduced restrictive measures, including a ban on grazing, transportation, and trade of small ruminants throughout the Plovdiv region. Veterinary examinations, diagnostics, and laboratory confirmation of suspected cases are ongoing. Disinfection of affected farms is being carried out, along with monitoring of animals that may have been in contact with the disease.